• Derek Kawakami, the mayor of Kauai, Hawaii, says he isn't taking credit for coining the word "covidiot," but he "may be the first elected official to bust it out in public" to describe a Florida man who flouted Hawaii's 14-day quarantine for all newly arrived visitors.

• Brant Walker, the mayor of Alton, Ill., apologized but said his wife, Shannon, makes her own decisions and "exhibited a stunning lack of judgment" after she and others were cited by police for violating a stay-at-home order by attending a party at a tavern.

• James Bredar, a U.S. district judge, ruled that Ocean City, Md., can continue to bar women from going topless at a popular beach, finding that an ordinance forbidding the practice is constitutional even though it doesn't apply to men.

• Corey Darden of Kansas City, Mo., accused of stabbing a man at a city park during a fight and then intentionally running over the victim, killing him, was arrested on first-degree murder, robbery and other counts, police said.

• John Rademaker, a Louisville, Ky., physician, was charged with strangulation and harassment after being recorded in a social media video cussing at a group of girls, shoving three out of his way and grabbing one by the neck because he was angry that they weren't practicing social distancing, police said.

• Wille Baracho, a doctor in Rio de Janeiro, is taking rolls of fabric to the city's samba schools where seamstresses usually sew costumes for the city's Carnival celebration to have the workers fashion scrubs and medical wear for hospital workers during a surge in coronavirus patients.

• Clifton Lang, 57, who is 14 years into a life prison term, surrendered after he was found by tracking dogs about four hours after he escaped from a work-release center in Loxley, Ala., authorities said.

• Catherine Pugh, 70, the former mayor of Baltimore facing three years in prison after being convicted of charges related to a children's book fraud scheme, is asking to be sent to a different federal prison after she was assigned to a facility in Alabama nearly 900 miles from her home.

• Ron Magill, spokesman for Zoo Miami in Florida, released images of two endangered clouded leopard cubs, which have been secluded in their den with their mother since their Feb. 11 birth, writing that he hopes the photos "can bring a smile to some of your faces."

A Section on 04/09/2020