IN THEIR WORDS

Meghan David

SCHOOL Pea Ridge High School

PARENTS Stephen and Cheryl David

SIBLINGS None

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Mornings with Mrs. Connior and all the times with my friends

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend NWACC for my basic classes and then transfer to a University for my major that I haven't yet decided

FAVORITE PLAYLIST 90's county

FAVORITE FOOD I don't have a favorite; I eat about anything

FAVORITE TV SHOW Chicago Med/Fire

FAVORITE MOVIE Hush

TWITTER HANDLE I don't have Twitter

ROLE MODELS My mom and dad

INFLUENTIAL COACH Josh Reynolds

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT teacher: Mrs. Connior subject: Math

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Hopefully I am working with a job that I love and have a family of my own.

IN YOUR OWN WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU It has taken away once-in-a-lifetime things

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON My coaches and teammates. Playing softball has always been a passion of mine. I've been playing for 10 years and covid-19 has put my senior season in jeopardy. The year I get to show out, my year, the moment I have been looking forward to, gone. Exited to have a team with high potential, only getting to play three games going 2-1. Not getting to play any conference games, not getting to chase after conference champs, not getting to take a shot at state ... all of our hard work during offseason and in practice down the drain. March 10 against Fort Smith Southside may have been the last fast-pitch softball game I will ever play. My only option now is to engage in my other hobbies such as fishing, hiking and being outdoors.

