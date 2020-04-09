Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock adds Boyle to parks closed over Easter weekend

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 6:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A fisherman waits for a catch at Boyle Park, Feb 6, 2018 in Little Rock.

Little Rock has added Boyle Park to a list of four parks that will be closed Easter weekend because of covid-19, officials said Thursday.

The park has seen an unsafe volume of visitors and would be expected to see an increase in use over the holiday weekend, according to a city news release. The other parks that will close at 12 a.m. Friday are Remmel Park, Barton Park and the Murray Park pavilion and sand volleyball court areas.

The parks will reopen Monday morning.

The city has already taken several measures to prevent people from overcrowding parks and potentially spreading the virus. The Little Rock Police Department has stepped up patrols in parks that could become crowded with mounted officers and community-oriented officers, and the city has put up traffic barrels to prevent overflow parking at popular Arkansas River Trail access points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT