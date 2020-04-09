Little Rock adds Boyle to parks closed over Easter weekend

Little Rock has added Boyle Park to a list of four parks that will be closed Easter weekend because of covid-19, officials said Thursday.

The park has seen an unsafe volume of visitors and would be expected to see an increase in use over the holiday weekend, according to a city news release. The other parks that will close at 12 a.m. Friday are Remmel Park, Barton Park and the Murray Park pavilion and sand volleyball court areas.

The parks will reopen Monday morning.

The city has already taken several measures to prevent people from overcrowding parks and potentially spreading the virus. The Little Rock Police Department has stepped up patrols in parks that could become crowded with mounted officers and community-oriented officers, and the city has put up traffic barrels to prevent overflow parking at popular Arkansas River Trail access points.