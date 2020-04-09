FILE - In this April 5, 2007, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the third tee during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. For the first since a three-year suspension caused by World War II, this tradition unlike any other won't be held in its usual slot on the calendar, where it serves as sort of an unofficial kickoff to spring. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

GOLF

Fan claims he was shoved

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago. The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take selfies as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava "intentionally shoved" Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd. Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as "either permanent or continuing." Drechsel says he wants to find the fans who could be heard on another video. One says, "I love Tiger, but I don't like him," and another voice is heard saying, "He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there." The lawsuit says Borruso went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Woods played the Valspar Championship for the first time in 2018, a key event in his return from back surgeries. Before record crowds, at times standing a dozen rows deep around tee boxes, he came within one putt on the 18th hole of forcing a playoff and finished one shot behind Paul Casey.

BASKETBALL

DePaul guard granted 6th year

DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday. Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 three-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul. The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He has averaged 10.8 points with 77 three-pointers in 41 games for the Blue Demons. DePaul finished with a 16-16 record last season after a 12-1 start.

O'Connell headed to Creighton

Former Duke guard Alex O'Connell announced via Twitter on Wednesday he's transferring to Creighton. "Can't wait to show what I'm truly capable of," O'Connell tweeted. O'Connell entered the transfer portal after playing 29 games in his junior season at Duke, averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game. Unless the NCAA changes its transfer rules, which has been discussed, he will have to sit out next season and will be eligible to play in 2021-22. O'Connell scored a career-high 20 points against Syracuse in February 2019 on a night the Blue Devils were missing Zion Williamson, but the 6-foot-6 guard from Roswell, Ga., spent most of his career averaging about 10 minutes a game.

MOTOR SPORTS

F1 making major cuts

With nearly half of the season already altered by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula One said Wednesday it will furlough half of its staff until the end of May and senior executives will take pay cuts. F1 called off last month's Australian Grand Prix and has postponed seven more races so far this season. More postponements are likely to turn into cancellations, but F1 has said it is still hoping to stage between 15 and 18 races out of the original 22. The season is currently scheduled to begin in France on June 28, but each missed race hits teams' earnings from sponsorship and other commercial activities.

Sports on 04/09/2020