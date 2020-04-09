Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Conway, state police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday in Conway by a truck, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., Joanna Faylor, 54, was crossing U.S. 64 near Interstate 40 when a Kenworth truck began to make a left turn on a green arrow, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The truck hit Faylor, the report states, and she died. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

At least 118 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.