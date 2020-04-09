Photos, video sought for Morgan Nick documentary

Colleen Nick speaks during a press conference in honor of her daughter Morgan Nick on June 5, 2015 at the State Capital. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Producers of a new documentary about Morgan Nick, the 6-year-old girl who disappeared from an Alma baseball park on June 9th, 1995, are seeking photos or video footage from the public.

“Anyone who was at the Alma Little League Ballfield (also known as Wofford Field) at any time on or around June 9th, 1995, is being asked to submit photos or video footage from the night or weekend of Morgan’s kidnapping,” according to a press release from Fort Smith-based 5 Star Productions, creators of Still Missing Morgan, the five-part documentary series that started filming last year.

Information on making submissions can be found at www.stillmissingmorgan.com.

“We’re trying to get the public to dig through any photos or videos they may have from that time,” said Devon Parks, Still Missing Morgan director.

Compensation will be made for any submissions used in the series, said Parks, a Van Buren native who won an Emmy Award in 2015 for Step Into the King Opera House.

Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother, is closely involved with the series, which promises information never before made public from law enforcement.

“We know that sometimes people think what they have might not be important,” she said. “Or maybe for some reason they did not want to interact with law enforcement. This is their chance to give it to the documentary producers and see if it can make a difference.”

Parks says he plans to have the film finished this summer and that it will be available on a streaming service.