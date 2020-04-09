Red Shoe Soiree switches to June

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma champions will have to wait till June 5 to don their ruby slippers in support of the sixth Red Shoe Soiree, previously scheduled for April 24.
Organizers say the evening will include "hors d'oeuvres served with a specialty cocktail, an exclusive silent and live auction, exciting raffles, a photo booth and a can't-miss after party!"
Red Shoe Soiree
Who: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma
What: Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktail, raffles, live and silent auction, after party
When: 6:30-11 p.m. June 5
Where: Osage House in Cave Springs
Tickets: $100
Attire: Cocktail casual with red shoes
Information: (479) 756-5600 or lindsay@rmhcofarkoma.org
Ronald McDonald Houses and Family Rooms in hospitals allow parents with hospitalized children to stay steps away, rather than miles.
"Through our Ronald McDonald House in Fayetteville and our Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Rogers and Fort Smith, RMHC of Arkoma provides a 'home-away-from-home' for families facing the difficulty of a child in need of medical treatment. Complete with overnight guest rooms, comfortable common areas to relax and unwind in, help-yourself fully stocked kitchens as well as dinner served daily, plus laundry and shower facilities, these services are provided at no charge. We also provide dental care in a school-based setting through our Ronald McDonald Care Mobile."
"It's hard to have a child in the hospital, but thankfully other people's giving hearts make RMHC a place to feel peace when your world is spinning," said Shellie McGlocklin, whose son Link was born with a 102-degree fever.
Other upcoming benefits for RMHC Arkoma include the 16th annual Golf for a Cause on Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers and the 10th annual Red Shoe Shindig on Oct. 24 at The Bakery in Fort Smith.
