RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: La Hacienda doors open for takeout; Ristorante Capeo, Table 28 shut for now

A shield protects the cashier in the restaurant at Mr. Chen’s, which reopened after a week’s closure on Little Rock’s South University Avenue. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

The parade of restaurant closures, reopenings and even new openings continues. Here are some updates, not necessarily in any particular order.

DOORS REOPEN

La Hacienda, 3024 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, reopened last week for takeout. Enter through the west-side door only, where there is a large bottle of hand sanitizer and a sign requesting that you use it. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (but they were only open 4-8 p.m. this past Sunday). The phone number is (501) 661-0600.

Also briefly closed, for about a week, but now reopened, Mr. Chen’s, within an Asian food market of the same name, in the Village Shopping Center, 3901 S. University Ave., Little Rock, offering takeout and, via a couple of services, delivery. The phone number is (501) 562-7900.

And speaking of Mexican restaurants, the west Little Rock location of Cantina Cinco de Mayo, 3 Rahling Circle off Chenal Parkway, has remained open; now the others — 16732 I-30, Benton, and 521 Center St. and 10900 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, which had been closed for about two weeks — have now all reopened for takeout.

And still speaking of Mexican restaurants, or at least “Mexi-cali” restaurants, Baja Grill is opening its new Benton location, in the former Palace Theater, 224 W. South St., for to-go orders (and, apparently, soon if not currently, ⁣to-go frozen margaritas, listed under “Beverages” in the online ordering menu at eatbajagrill.com⁣⁣). Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday to start, though President/CEO Heather Baber says that will be subject to change depending on circumstances. The phone number is (501) 680-7109. Meanwhile, at the “original” location at 5923 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock’s Pulaski Heights, they are cleaning up and restocking after losing much of their food during a recent power failure and after being closed for three weeks, according to a Monday Facebook post (facebook.com/eatbajagrill). The phone number there is (501) 722-8920.

DOORS CLOSE

Table 28, in the Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, has closed until further notice, via this April 3 post on Facebook (facebook.com/Table28): “In order to keep our guests and staff as safe as possible, we have decided to temporarily close until this passes.”

At Ristorante Capeo, 425 Main St., North Little Rock, management has decided to “take a step back and wait this out,” according to a recent Facebook post (facebook.com/RistoranteCapeo/posts/2954686057886021).

Copeland’s, 2602 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, posted recently on its Facebook page (facebook.com/CopelandsLR) that, “we feel that this is the best decision to keep our customers, vendors and krewe members safe.” Recommended: check the Facebook page for updates “as we continue to assess the situation.”

Bray Gourmet, 323 Center St, Little Rock, announced March 31 via Facebook (facebook.com/braygourmet): “We are having to close our doors at the deli temporarily,” noting that its prepackaged smoked turkey salads are still available at Kroger and Sam’s Club.

Canon Grill on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock’s Hillcrest has closed; a sign on the door cites covid-19 concerns. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Canon Grill, 2811 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, is closed until further notice. A sign on the door cites covid-19.

The Little Rock Club, atop the Regions Bank building, 400 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, closed permanently March 31. Talk Business & Politics reports that club president Ray Dillon told members March 27 that membership, which had dropped during the 2008-09 financial crisis, had not picked back up sufficiently since to “support stable financial performance.” The private restaurant and special-events venue took over the building’s 30th floor in 1986 following the closure of the fabled Jacques and Suzanne’s.

Logan’s Roadhouse is temporarily closing all 261 of its restaurants nationwide — Arkansas locations include Conway, Bryant, Fayetteville and Rogers — until further notice.

Bob’s Grill, 1112 Oak St., Conway, posted March 31 on Facebook (facebook.com/Bobs-Grill-Conway-AR-121218427966084): “We are so sad to have to do this but today will be our last day to be open! We are hoping to be back open May 1!”

And the Wilson Cafe, 2 N. Jefferson St., Wilson, has closed temporarily due to safety concerns for staff and patrons.

NEW DOORS OPEN

The Little Rock outlet of Cheba Hut, 10825 Kanis Road in a storefront that previously housed an outlet of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, opened a couple of weeks ago under our radar, and almost immediately cut back its hours to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Colorado-based sub-shop chain/franchise operation “has built its brand around cannabis-theme eateries” (cheba, also spelled cheeba, or chiba, is slang for marijuana) and offers “toasted” (wink, wink) subs; however, nothing the restaurant serves actually contains any cannabis compounds. See the limited menu and order online at chebahut.com/little-rock or call (501) 420-1420. Franchisees Hunter and Darcie Fletcher have said they are also looking at opening “joints” in Conway and Fayetteville.

Cheba Hut’s long-awaited Little Rock outlet has opened on Kanis Road just west of Shackleford Road. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/​​Eric E. Harrison)

THINGS CHANGE

Star of India, 301 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, has added three family packages to its regular menu for takeout, delivery (by one of three services) and curbside pickup, 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. — but that closure time is after Little Rock’s official curfew, so we recommend checking first. The phone number is (501) 227-9900.

Vietnamese restaurant Mike’s Cafe, 5501 Asher Ave., Little Rock, is doing takeout only, and has reduced its hours to 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday (and, for the time being at least, closed Sunday). The phone number is (501) 562-1515.

The Pantry Crest in Hillcrest is closed until further notice, but its older sibling, The Pantry, 11401 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, continues to offer curbside pickup from a reduced menu, as well as six family-pack offerings, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The phone number is (501) 353-1875.

Sekisui, 219 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, has added delivery service — with a $3.99 fee on all restaurant orders, $15 minimum (before tax). The phone number is (501) 221-7070.

Crush Wine Bar, 318 N. Main St, North Little Rock, which prior to the covid-19 situation only served small-bite plates, has been innovating with various specialty sandwiches, salads, desserts and even house-smoked brisket so it can sell takeout wine and beer, which must be vended with food. Among the occasional offerings: the $5 CWB sandwich, with salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper and basil pesto on a hoagie roll. Check out what’s available on any given day, along with the wine list, at the Facebook page, facebook.com/Crushwinelr. Hours most recently have been 4-7 p.m.; the phone number is (501) 374-9463.

We reported a few weeks ago on the closure of the Damgoode Pies in Little Rock’s River Market; the original outlet at 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock’s Hillcrest now has new staff and new management, including General Manager Christopher Lopez, who had been GM and head cook in the River Market. Meanwhile, while the outlet at 6706 Cantrell Road in Little Rock’s Heights is continuing to offer pickup and delivery, its currently unused dining room is undergoing some remodeling. For both locations, call (501) 664-2239 or order online at orderdgp.com.

And Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores, through an expanded partnership with DoorDash, is delivering pizza, “select appetizers” and 20-ounce sodas from its 579 locations, including the ones in Cabot, Perryville, Searcy, Atkins, Heber Springs, Clinton, Russellville, Batesville and Clarksville, seven days a week. By the end of April, according to a news release, they’ll be adding “dozens of grocery and household items.” Visit caseys.com.

AND IN CONCLUSION …

And speaking of pizza delivery, an April 1 photo on the Facebook page (facebook.com/pizzeriasantaluciaLR) for The Pizzeria, 4910 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, showed a delivery drone hovering over the restaurant patio, with the inscription, “It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No … that’s drone delivery from The Pizzeria!” It was, as owner Jacquelyn Compton confirms, just an April Fool’s Day joke. Someday, perhaps.

