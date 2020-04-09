Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Shazzy B in the ninth

BEST BET Kinetic Swagger in the fifth

LONG SHOT All Shacked Up in the fourth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 132-397 (33.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

EVERY SINGLE DAY*** finished second in a turf-sprint at Fair Grounds. She is dropping in class and appears to be better on dirt than turf. COLLUDE has been forwardly placed in consecutive competitive finishes, and she is dropping in class for top connections. ALENA MARIE lost a late lead in a strong second-place finish, and she is another taking a drop in price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Every Single Day Cohen Amoss 7-2

5 Collude Santana Asmussen 3-1

3 Alena Marie Elliott Holthus 9-2

13 Rigmarole Talamo Deville 9-2

4 Dehydration Mojica Sadler 8-1

2 Rozafa Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

10 Butyoucalledme Hill Anderson 20-1

7 Mesange Vazquez Matthews 10-1

6 Martz's Mae Cannon Moquett 12-1

14 Red Lingerie WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

1 Hot Lil Mess Richard Green 20-1

9 Truly Classic WDe La Cruz Stuart 20-1

12 Unsweet Tea Harr Fires 15-1

11 Lilfeatheredindian FDe La Cruz Litfin 20-1

2 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

C H JAY** finished second behind a razor-sharp winner, while nearly 6 lengths clear of third, in a useful front-running route race. Both of his career wins have been at sprint distances. WASABI MOON has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing in allowance races this season, and the one-run sprinter may get the pace he needs. SMELLIN CANDY had trouble at the start and rallied wide in a fast-closing second-place finish at this level March 8.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a C H Jay WDe La Cruz Loy 3-1

7 Wasabi Moon Felix Ashauer 4-1

5 Smellin Candy Thompson Hornsby 15-1

3 Call Me Derby Elliott Morse 7-2

4 Drexel Santana Moquett 9-2

10 Ordained Cat Roman Villafranco 15-1

2 Destinedtobeastar Harr Dixon 15-1

8 Leo Del Reo Baze Mason 6-1

1 Cowboy Cactus Jack Bedford Loy 3-1

6 Babadoook Bailey Coady 10-1

9 Moon Dog Spot Roberts Cates 20-1

3 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $8,000

TRACKING GOLD** broke his maiden for $40,000 this winter at Woodbine. He is taking a significant drop and carries 10 fewer pounds with an apprentice rider aboard. COWBOYS DREAM earned the field's fastest Beyer figure only two races back, and he may not have cared for the bullring at Delta in his last start. CAMPAIGN SPY was a determined winner in his maiden victory, and he is a picture of consistency and realistically spotted.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Tracking Gold Bailey McKnight 9-2

8 Cowboys Dream Eramia Broberg 3-1

9 Campaign Spy Hill Catalano 5-1

13 Napoleon's Empire Talamo Amoss 6-1

1 Eskendereyas Dream Bridgmohan Amoss 7-2

12 Wrath Cohen Diodoro 10-1

5 New Year's Luck Roberts Fires 10-1

6 Down Home Kitten Elliott Holthus 10-1

11 Free Indeed Quinonez Deville 15-1

3 Chapel Barn FDe La Cruz Steele 20-1

2 Hard to Impress Canchari Chelborad 30-1

10 Negroni Up Lara Bahena 20-1

4 Strong Arm Felix Duncan 30-1

4 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ALL SHACKED UP* hasn't raced in over two years, but he is the most talented runner in the field and shows a series of encouraging five-furlong works for a top stable. Moreover, he becomes starter eligible after this race. RIKER is adding blinkers and shortening up after finishing fourth in a key two-turn race. TRE LEE DIVINE has been showing speed and racing competitively at a higher level, and he is a logical threat if he holds form for a new trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 All Shacked Up Vazquez Maker 15-1

9 Riker Garcia Sharp 9-2

8 Tre Lee Divine Lara Mason 4-1

14 Academy Bay Mojica Broberg 3-1

13 Lookie Loo Roman Martin 7-2

2 Dingdingdingding Eramia Garcia 7-2

7 Southsider Rocco Williamson 5-1

10 Monday Confession Talamo Villafranco 6-1

1 Devils Halo Elliott Smith 12-1

3 Meanbone Mojica Broberg 15-1

11 Meetme At d'Street WDe La Cruz Holthus 20-1

4 Mostly Sunny FDe La Cruz Atamirano 15-1

5 Iowa Native Canchari Jacquot 20-1

6 Grey Mask Roberts Haran 20-1

5 Purse $18,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

KINETIC SWAGGER*** followed a deceptively good front-running route race with a photo-finish defeat sprinting, and subsequent works are sharp and he picks up the leading rider. TO THE FRONT is an unraced 3-year-old showing two months of good workouts, and trainer Chris Hartman is more than capable of having him ready to upset. TAPIT ON RACE DAY has finished with energy in consecutive in the money finishes at Fair Grounds, while earning competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Kinetic Swagger Talamo Robertson 5-1

6 To the Front WDe La Cruz Hartman 12-1

4 Tapit On Race Day Quinonez Deville 8-1

5 Hidden Promise Mojica Sadler 6-1

2 Runtech Birzer Richard 6-1

1 Big Headed Baby Richard Diodoro 12-1

8 Rahaal Roman Villafranco 6-1

10 Numidian Wales Catalano 20-1

3 Time Heist Elliott Holthus 9-2

7 Dr. Beets Cohen Diodoro 15-1

9 Rip It Ryan Lara Delong 20-1

11 Pack'n Iron Eramia Von Hemel 15-1

6 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, claiming $50,000

ICECAP*** won a fast and key $50,000 maiden-claiming race, and he has natural speed and is spotted well by top connections. BEL BIMBO kept good company and raced competitively at Woodbine, and he has been working very well for his return to the races. ARTEMUS EAGLE broke his maiden at Keeneland, and he is finally back on dirt after competing well in four races at Turfway.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Icecap Santana Asmussen 5-2

6 Bel Bimbo Cohen McKnight 6-1

4 Artemus Eagle Garcia Maker 3-1

1 Davidic Line Mojica Holthus 8-1

5 Katzarelli Bridgmohan Amoss 10-1

2 River Finn FDe La Cruz Cox 9-2

3 Its My Bag Baby Talamo Cox 6-1

7 Nashvegas Hill Shorter 12-1

7 Purse $18,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

C'EST MARDI** raced wide around both turns in a deceptive sixth-place finish. The class dropper drew an improved post and is racing in blinkers for the first time. QUIET DAWN finished a close second while 4 lengths clear of a third-place finisher in her last, and she has been training nicely in recent weeks. ILLUSIONISTA was a clear second in her career debut at Fair Grounds, and she returns to the main track after a fourth-place turf finish.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 C'Est Mardi Baze Hollendorfer 6-1

4 Quiet Dawn Elliott Hartman 6-1

10 Illusionista Talamo Moquett 4-1

5 Princess Lucky Vazquez Ortiz 10-1

6 House Drunk Mojica Holthus 8-1

11 Gypsy Wind FDe La Cruz Jones 7-2

7 Fiona Power Garcia Cox 5-1

3 Mebs Web WDe La Cruz Zito 12-1

13 English Escort Santana Lauer 8-1

12 Chaldea Hill McKnight 30-1

8 Baildon Rocco McGaughey 20-1

2 Lil' Shopper Lara Ruiz 20-1

9 Dede's Trick Bailey Frazee 20-1

8 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

LOCALLY OWNED* showed promise in Kentucky as a juvenile, and he appears to be sitting on a big effort following a third-place finish at Fair Grounds. An expected fast pace should work in his late-running favor. AMERICAN MANDATE finished third in a rapid entry-level allowance race, and he is one of few able to sit off the pace and run his race. TOWN CHAMP has put three strong races in succession. He possesses excellent early speed and has the best of connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Locally Owned Bridgmohan Stall 15-1

5 American Mandate Talamo Asmussen 9-2

3 Town Champ Santana Asmussen 3-1

1 Tuggle Cohen Engelhart 4-1

2 Union Ride Mojica Diodoro 9-2

4 Morning Snow Elliott Caldwell 5-1

9 Replete Baze Diodoro 6-1

8 El Asesino WDe La Cruz Hartman 12-1

6 Tale of Fame Eramia Garcia 30-1

9 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

SHAZZY B**** finished second in all three of her races this winter at Gulfstream. She has tactical speed and is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. READYFORMYCLOSEUP raced wide while close to a fast pace in a third-place finish at Fair Grounds, and she is another dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. GURL YOU FINE was overmatched and may not have cared for a wet track March 14, but her previous fast track races appear good enough to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

13 Shazzy B Talamo Cox 3-2

11 Readyformycloseup Santana Asmussen 7-2

5 Gurl You Fine Felix Hornsby 9-2

6 Austin's Gal Canchari Robertson 6-1

8 Luminaire Garcia Fawkes 5-1

14 Harbor Sunset Garcia Maker 6-1

1 Money Well Spent Vazquez Maker 12-1

3 Adhwaa Hill Peitz 12-1

9 Cavatica WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

10 Easy Tiger Talamo Catalano 6-1

7 Liam's Tempest Cohen Amoss 10-1

2 Shallow Elliott Pearson 20-1

4 Whoville Cannon Williamson 20-1

12 Wild Escape FDe La Cruz Chleborad 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a Pick-4 and either COLLUDE or EVERY SINGLE DAY should win the race. The second race is competitive and going roughly four deep is my recommendation. The third looks like a race with plenty of contention and spreading at least four deep seems a good plan. The final leg comes down to three with TRE LEE DIVINE, RIKER and ALL SHACKED UP. KINETIC SWAGGER drew into a full field in the fifth, and spreading out deep in the middle and a bit lesser in the third spot is my trifecta strategy.

Sports on 04/09/2020