Senator, spouse to sell stocks after criticism on transactions

Sen. Kelly Loeffler waits for a reenactment of her swearing-in ceremony with Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2019. The Georgia senator has repeatedly denied accusations that she and her husband profited from information gleaned in a private Senate briefing. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said Wednesday that she and her husband will liquidate their individual stock shares, after accusations that she sought to profit from information she received at a closed coronavirus briefing in January.

Loeffler, the wealthiest member of Congress, has repeatedly denied the accusations, noting that she and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, rely on independent third-party advisers to make their investment decisions. Sprecher is chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

"Although Senate ethics rules don't require it, my husband and I are liquidating our holdings in managed accounts and moving into exchange-traded funds and mutual funds," Loeffler wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion article. "I will report these exiting transactions in the periodic transaction report I file later this month."

Loeffler's stock transactions came under scrutiny last month, when The Daily Beast reported that while the senator was publicly playing down the dangers of the coronavirus, she and her husband had sold stock after she attended an early closed Senate briefing.

One of her two stock purchases during that time was in Citrix, a company that produces teleworking equipment and stood to benefit from offices closing because of the virus, according to the report.

Loeffler has repeatedly denounced the accusations as "baseless attacks" and reiterated in her Wednesday opinion article that "no material or nonpublic information" was discussed during the Jan. 24 briefing.

"The truth, as I said when the accusations first surfaced, is that I have never used any confidential information I received while performing my Senate duties as a means of making a private profit," she wrote. "Nor has anyone in my family."

Loeffler was appointed in December to succeed Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired due to health reasons. She faces a challenge this November for the remaining two years of Isakson's term, and the stock issue has already been used by one of her top rivals for the seat, Rep. Douglas Collins, R-Ga.

On Tuesday, Collins renewed his criticism of Loeffler, tweeting: "She's more concerned about her personal profit than the little people she represents with their petty worries about illness, late mortgages and cratered retirement plans."

Information for this article was contributed by Manuel Roig-Franzia of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/09/2020