Some UA dining workers 'temporarily' laid off

FAYETTEVILLE -- Changes to University of Arkansas dining services have led to "many" temporary layoffs of Chartwells workers, the dining services company said Wednesday.

No total was given, but the workers are keeping health benefits, company spokeswoman Kristin Frazier said.

Frazier said the covid-19 outbreak led to "many colleges and universities," including UA, moving classes online and having most students return home, resulting in temporary adjustments to dining hours and to the closing of several UA campus dining locations.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » nwaonline.com/coronavirus]

"Unfortunately, we have had to place many of our dedicated, hardworking associates on temporary layoff/furlough," Frazier said. "All associates continue to retain the healthcare benefits and have the opportunity to apply for unemployment and take advantage of the financial aid as part of the CARES Act."

The CARES Act is federal legislation aimed at providing emergency assistance for individuals and businesses affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Limited dining service continues, as some students -- a UA spokesman has said fewer than 200 -- continue to live on campus because of need.

"To keep our associates and guests safe, we have become cashless, removed chairs, are practicing social distancing by marking every 6ft on the floors, as well as not allowing self-service," Frazier said.

NW News on 04/09/2020