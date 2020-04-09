State's American Legion season lost

The 2020 American Legion baseball season in Arkansas has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doyle Batey, the Arkansas American Legion commander, announced the news on the state's American Legion website. Batey said after the American Legion canceled the baseball regional tournaments and the World Series set for August in North Carolina, that he and the state Legion baseball commissioner Jeral Howard made the decision to call off Arkansas' season.

"The safety of our young people and our support staff is our number one priority," Batey said in a statement. "We look forward to the 2021 season and the return of all our great youth programs.

"I encourage you to stay safe. Follow all city, state, and federal guidelines and practice social distancing. Continue to check on our elderly and others who may be at high risk."

Batey also added that the baseball Samsung scholarships for 2020 have also been canceled, but the scholarships previously awarded in past years will continue to receive payments.

Arkansas has three levels of American Legion baseball -- AAA Senior, AA Senior and Junior. Fifteen teams play at the AAA level, including teams in Conway, Bryant, Benton, Sheridan, Texarkana, Paragould, Fort Smith and Mountain Home.

The Bryant Black Sox represented Arkansas in the AAA Legion Mid-South Regional last year in Nebraska.

Black Sox Coach Darren Hurt said he believed the decision to cancel the American Legion season was an abrupt one.

"I'm confused as to why it's so early," Hurt said. "We don't know what it's going to be like in July and August. But when you get to the safety issues, you understand it."

Hurt said that the Black Sox will still play baseball this season if guidelines for the pandemic are lifted. The Black Sox are scheduled to play non-American Legion tournaments in Fayetteville and Memphis in June and in Springfield, Mo., in July.

With the high school spring sports schedule currently postponed by the Arkansas Activities Association, baseball players across the state have barely started their 2020 seasons. Hurt said losing an American Legion season this summer is a blow to the players.

"For the kids that are going to probably lose their senior seasons, at least they were going to get their summer season," Hurt said. "It's been a little rough. But if this thing does clear up, we want to play in these tournaments to get them in front of college coaches."

Bryant's players have taken the cancellation news as well as they possibly can, Hurt said.

"They're young. They all want to go play," Hurt said. "But they understand. They have been educated about the situation. They know that they can possibly carry it to a grandparent. As bad as we hate it, we understand it."

