State sports brief

BASKETBALL

Texas junior reopens recruitment

Junior forward Duncan Powell announced Wednesday that he was reopening his recruitment after being committed to the University of Arkansas since Sept. 26.

Powell, 6-7, 225 pounds, of Desoto, Texas, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa and was Arkansas' lone pledge for the 2021 class.

He thanked Coach Eric Musselman and the fans on Twitter in a post.

"I would like to thank Coach Musselman and staff for believing in me and all the Arkansas fans for supporting me," Powell wrote. However, I am re-opening my recruitment 100%.

"Arkansas will still be a heavily considered school. I just want to make sure I am making the right decision for my college career. Thank you all. Please respect my decision."

Powell averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Eagles as a junior. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, No. 12 power forward in the nation and No. 7 prospect in Texas for the 2021 class.

He announced Feb. 1 plans to play for the Arkansas based Woodz Elite program on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer.

-- Richard Davenport

Sports on 04/09/2020