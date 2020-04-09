Suspect arrested in cigarettes theft

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing cigarettes from a closed gas station, according to a report.

Officers were sent to investigate an alarm at a Shell station and found that it had been broken into, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

After a vehicle chase, Samuel Moore, 57, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. and was found with assorted cigarettes in his possession, the report said.

Moore, who is on parole, was observed on video entering the closed building, according to the report.

Moore was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail Wednesday and is charged with felony commercial burglary and misdemeanor theft of property.

Metro on 04/09/2020