Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:16 a.m.

Suspect arrested in cigarettes theft

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing cigarettes from a closed gas station, according to a report.

Officers were sent to investigate an alarm at a Shell station and found that it had been broken into, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

After a vehicle chase, Samuel Moore, 57, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. and was found with assorted cigarettes in his possession, the report said.

Moore, who is on parole, was observed on video entering the closed building, according to the report.

Moore was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail Wednesday and is charged with felony commercial burglary and misdemeanor theft of property.

Metro on 04/09/2020

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT