JOHN BRUMMETT: Tiptoeing in a minefield

A pretty spring day, especially on the weekend, is apt to be a problem.

People will get outdoors in the event of an explosion of April-in-Arkansas bliss. They'll likely bunch up in groups of greater than 10. They'll probably keep separations of less than six feet.

That means there'll be coronavirus opportunities galore in violation of city and state emergency orders.

Alas, in Little Rock, you're not likely to confront any problem without a race factor complicating it at least a little.

Social media will explode disapprovingly over video of African American youths gathered in the south part of the city as they were Sunday. And someone will counter to ask what about large and closely positioned gatherings at the same time of a somewhat different demographic makeup at Murray Park in the city's northern tier against the river.

You find yourself fighting a virus with the subplot of a cultural divide.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a long caravan of vehicles headed to a gathering spot in the Asher Avenue-Colonel Glenn Road area, which is in the southwestern sector of Little Rock. People got out of their cars--a couple of them to fight on the street after a fender-bender--and engaged in what we'll call social non-distancing.

These were largely but not entirely young African American people.

The community outrage led to Mayor Frank Scott's issuing an executive order declaring that caravans of more than five vehicles would not be permitted in the city for the time being, except for, say, a funeral procession.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson invited Scott to join him Tuesday for his widely viewed daily briefing on the virus. The governor also brought in his State Police director, Col. Bill Bryant, who said Little Rock was his home and that he'd be happy to deploy personnel from his state force in an appropriately supplemental way to assist Little Rock police to enforce coronavirus-related directives.

Asked by a reporter if Scott had requested such help, Bryant said not directly in the specific instance. Asked if he wanted or would request help, Scott got a little wordily evasive as sometimes is his wont.

He said only that the city is emphasizing engagement, education and enforcement, and that the city had always had an excellent relationship with the State Police.

Then he said it was important to note that the Colonel Glenn gathering was not unique, and that the problem Sunday was evident elsewhere in the city.

A more widespread problem would seem to build a better case for State Police help, but that wasn't Scott's point, at least as I analyze it.

He told me later that he didn't want to be arresting people for gathering improperly. He said he wanted merely to remind them of the temporary ban on such assemblies and, in the event of resistance, "cite" them, not haul them in.

He doesn't want a big police incident on top of a coronavirus festival. The germ is problem enough.

Scott surely would welcome State Police assistance if genuinely needed. But he didn't seem to want to be in the position of asking for it, at least from the governor's conference room Tuesday.

Meantime, Scott confirmed publicly during the governor's briefing Tuesday that he had asked Hutchinson to give him permission to issue a stay-at-home order for Little Rock. He stressed that he understood the governor's unwillingness and was happy that he and the governor maintained a good and respectful relationship.

Scott said Little Rock's needs might not be the same as other parts of the state. Hutchinson said we're all part of the same whole.

I asked Scott if he might be willing to characterize the governor's resistance.

He said he understood Hutchinson to be a "growth governor." He said he sensed that Hutchinson worries that Arkansas still tends to lag national economic trends and could take longer than other states to claw back from the damage now being done by the virus-driven retreat. He said he thought Hutchinson was therefore trying to avoid drawing down the Arkansas economy any more than he absolutely must, within the framework of attending to the public health, of course.

Scott said that was just his feeling and that he couldn't speak for the governor.

The governor's contention that we're all vital parts of a whole in Arkansas is not uniformly true. but is surely so in the case of Little Rock for the prominence the capital city still holds in the state's economy.

Keeping Little Rock at home is keeping quite a few bedroom community residences occupied from 8 to 5 as well.

What we have here are two adequate-to-good leaders, a governor and a mayor, trying to finesse their way through a minefield.

We should wish them luck and help them.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 04/09/2020