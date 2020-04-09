Transit officials, planners eye federal money

FAYETTEVILLE -- Federal authorities have authorized almost $8 million for public transit providers in the region, and Ozark Regional Transit and University of Arkansas Razorback Transit are eligible to apply.

The two transit agencies have split Federal Transit Administration grant money for several years, including $2.6 million for fiscal year 2020. ORT has traditionally gotten 55%, which was $1.4 million for 2020, and Razorback has received 45%, or $1.2 million, based on the region's Transit Improvement Plan.

Plan adoption delayed Regional planners have decided to delay adopting a new 10-year transit plan to late summer or early fall, according to Tim Conklin, senior planner. Connect Northwest Arkansas is a 10-Year Transit Development Plan for improving and expanding transit in the Northwest Arkansas region. Connect Northwest Arkansas will establish a regional transit framework, bus service standards and targets, and provide recommended improvements to be phased-in over the next decade. The plan also includes specific recommendations on how to improve fixed route bus service in each of the four major cities: Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. Source: Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act authorizes $7.7 million to be divided in the same ratio between the transit providers, according to Tim Conklin with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

Based on the current formula, Ozark Regional Transit is eligible to apply for up to $4.3 million, and Razorback Transit can apply for up to $3.5 million, according to Conklin.

The money can be used for capital projects and operating expenses, with no local match required, and will be available until used, he said. The money has been appropriated and both agencies are expected to file grant applications.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced $25 billion for the nation's public transportation systems to respond to the covid-19 virus. President Donald Trump signed the bill March 27, and the money is backdated so it can be used for expenses beginning Jan. 20.

The money is aimed at maintenance for transit services but can also be used, if necessary, to pay for administrative leave for personnel because of reduced operations.

Transit providers and regional planners were part of a Transit Administration webinar Tuesday afternoon and said they're still getting a grasp on what they can do with the money.

Joel Gardner, executive director, said Ozark Regional Transit plans to spend the money on operation costs related to the virus.

"We have already expended funding on cleaning materials, additional employee time for cleaning vehicles and a new overnight position to get the vehicles sanitized each night," Gardner said. "We will use the funding for any operational costs for work related to responding to transit needs by the communities."

Gardner said he plans to apply as soon as possible and hopes to have money in hand within a month or two.

Adam Waddell, associate director at the University of Arkansas Transit and Parking Department and general manager of the transit system, said there are always caveats with federal dollars. He said the transit system will use the money to offset operational, maintenance and sanitizing efforts.

Both transit providers have changed operations in response to ridership needs, while complying with safety guidance from government officials, including limiting the number of people on the buses to one driver and nine passengers.

NW News on 04/09/2020