UA to honor spring grads in December

FAYETTEVILLE -- Spring graduates of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are being invited to attend a commencement ceremony in December, the university announced Wednesday.

The university's typical May celebration of graduates was earlier postponed until at least June 1 because of the new coronavirus.

"It's nice that they're thinking of a way to honor graduating seniors next fall, but it's so far after we actually graduate that it's hard to get excited about," Harris Bethel, a 22-year-old senior from Little Rock, said in an email.

Another senior, Ashley Cox, a 22-year-old chemical engineering student from Prairie Grove, said she was "grateful" for the opportunity to take part in commencement.

"I had been looking forward to many different events happening at the end of senior year and it is nice to have at least one that is not completely cancelled," Cox said in an email.

UA for several years has held commencement ceremonies in December for fall graduates. The fall commencement is set for Dec. 19.

"Depending on the number of spring graduates interested in participating in the fall graduation ceremonies, an additional ceremony could be added on Friday, Dec. 18," the university announced Wednesday morning.

Cox said she had a concern that recent graduates who are working might be unable to attend a Friday ceremony.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, in a campus message sent out Wednesday afternoon, referred to the possibility of "additional ceremonies that same weekend" as the Dec. 19 ceremony. A UA spokesman said that "this summer," plans would be finalized if interest is high enough for multiple events.

Steinmetz said the university also is working to create "an online resource to recognize spring graduates, though this will not be a replacement for attending commencement in the fall."

Some large public universities in nearby states are also going online to celebrate graduates.

The University of Oklahoma is holding a "virtual ceremony" at a specific date and time, with graduates encouraged to send in photos of themselves in their caps and gowns.

In the online ceremony, the photo will be displayed as a student's name and major are announced, according to the University of Oklahoma's website, which also says that an in-person ceremony is scheduled for August.

Steinmetz, in his message to campus, said UA's online effort is still being developed.

"Mostly, I want everyone to know that we think attending commencement is one of the great milestones of a graduate's life, and we want everyone who would like to walk to have the opportunity to do so," Steinmetz said.

Bethel, a biology major, said he doesn't really have an interest in returning for a December event, adding that he'd prefer "some kind of virtual graduation or try to hold some sort of ceremony over the summer once all of the quarantining comes to an end."

Cox said she is "for sure going to try and attend commencement."

"I also like getting the opportunity to now walk with my friends who are graduating in December," Cox added.

Last year, about 3,560 undergraduates took part in two days of spring commencement ceremonies, according to UA.

Approximately 950 graduate and law students also took part in commencement last May.

