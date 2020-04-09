UA trustees allow leeway in criteria for admissions

Chancellors within the University of Arkansas System can request temporary modifications to their admissions criteria to accommodate for obstacles prospective students may encounter in applying, trustees decided Wednesday.

A resolution approved by trustees doesn't state specific changes that will or could be made. But it notes that precautions against spreading the coronavirus have "disrupted the ability of some prospective students to complete all requirements for admission."

System President Donald Bobbitt can approve changes requested for upcoming fall and spring semesters.

Speaking to trustees via video chat Wednesday, Michael Moore, system vice president for academic affairs, said standardized testing dates have been canceled or postponed.

It's "not even clear right now how they'll be able to get into high schools to do the test," Moore said.

ACT testing has been postponed this spring. Last month, spokesmen for Arkansas' four-year institutions said the postponement of the April testing date wouldn't likely make a huge difference in their admissions processes because most students have already taken the ACT. But many schools are still allowing students to apply.

All Arkansas public universities require students to take the ACT or an equivalent test, such as Accuplacer. All but the University of Arkansas at Monticello require a minimum score.

Metro on 04/09/2020