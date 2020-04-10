Maumelle woman faces drug charges

A Maumelle woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop during which police reported finding drugs, Sherwood police said.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Brittany Dyer, 34, for a traffic offense about 9 p.m. on Arkansas 107 and smelled marijuana coming from her vehicle, a report said. The vehicle did not belong to Dyer, the report said.

Officers reported finding a small bag of marijuana; a small bag of methamphetamine; digital scales; two bags of heroin; a bag of brown tar substance; a medicine bottle with eight pills of Clonazepam; a bong; and a marijuana pipe, police said.

Dyer was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail, where she is charged with felony possession of meth with purpose; felony possession of heroin with purpose; felony possession of Clonazepam with purpose; misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; felony unauthorized use of another's property to facilitate certain crimes; and careless and prohibited driving

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

6 gunmen sought after bullets hit car

Little Rock police are looking for a group of gunmen after a shooting that took place Monday.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the Spanish John Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St. where a man reported that his car had been struck by gunfire. Police did not find any additional damage nor did they determine that the victim was specifically targeted, the report said.

A flyer released Thursday by the police indicated that several people may have been involved in the shooting and that they are being sought.

The flyer said that six people were photographed carrying a rifle and handguns and that those people later shot at the apartment complex. The people are considered armed and dangerous, the flyer said.

Metro on 04/10/2020