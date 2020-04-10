Absentee ballots bid is rejected by panel

The Legislature's Joint Budget Committee on Thursday defeated a proposal from state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, that would allow registered voters to apply for absentee ballots and cast them without providing an excuse through Dec. 31 of this year.

In a largely party-line vote, the committee voted 14-38 to reject Elliott's proposed amendment to House Bill 1085, the secretary of state's appropriation for the coming fiscal year. Twenty-nine votes are required for approval from the committee.

Afterward, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, "it's my understanding the General Assembly simply had reservations in a very truncated session in which there's health risk and people wanting to do their business and go home" about taking up the issue of no-excuse absentee voting.

The Republican governor said it's unclear whether the coronavirus will still pose an emergency public health threat in the state in the Nov. 3 general election.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Certainly if we have a continued emergency I would be open to the possibility of waiving the rules so that we could do the no-excuse absentee voting, which certainly is important and helpful if you have the threat of covid-19," Hutchison said at his daily news conference about the coronavirus pandemic.

For the March 31 runoff election, Hutchinson issued an executive order that suspended provisions of state law that set requirements for registered voters who wish to cast absentee ballots. Those requirements are that the voters must be unavoidably absent or unable to attend an election because of illness or physical disability.

Elliott's proposal would have allowed registered voters to request and cast absentee ballots in any election through Dec. 31.

"It will give an opportunity for our voters to be able to go to the polls and vote safely in the general election without encountering the dangers of covid-19," she said. "I am sure all of you must have seen what happened in Wisconsin [in the primary] a couple of days ago. There is no need for that to happen here," Elliott said.

Elliott said she sent copies of her proposal to the governor and Secretary of State John Thurston, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd of El Dorado and Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs -- all Republicans -- and heard no negative feedback.

"I am not suggesting that they are saying to me they are in complete support," she said.

"But these are different times ... and it's something that is just a common-sense thing to do," Elliott said of her proposal. "This is a bipartisan idea, and I did work to try to make sure that it was bipartisan onto one amendment.

"That just did not work out because I just don't think it can be something that is partisan," said Elliott, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock in the Nov. 3 general election.

Elliott said a competing proposal from Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, states that "if you choose to get an absentee ballot that you will have to sign something saying you must use that absentee ballot because that is the only way you will get to vote.

"That's just patently against your law," she said.

Dotson said he didn't intend to include that provision. Afterward, he said he decided to withdraw his proposal because of lack of support among committee members.

Rep. Robin Lundstrom, R-Elm Springs, said, "we already have two weeks prior to voting [on Election Day] where anybody can go vote," and people can vote absentee ballots under the existing law.

Registered voters can put on masks and put on gloves and go vote, Lundstrum said.

But Elliott said that's if the registered voters have masks and gloves to protect them.

Lundstrom said, "It's a privilege to vote, and it's an honor."

Elliott countered, "no, it's a right to vote."

"It is a right to vote. I will stand corrected on that," Lundstrom said. "I just think this is kind of an interesting thing to bring this up now."

Elliott said, "I have even heard the rumor that somehow, even, I'm bringing this bill because I am on the ballot in November, speaking of interesting.

"Can any single one of you sit there and look me in the face and say you don't think I would have brought this bill were I not on the ballot? Does anybody in this room believe that? And yet that has been repeated by at least two people in this room," she said without naming any names.

