Arkansas man accused of impersonating law enforcement, pulling over 15-year-old

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday after police say a 15-year-old driver was stopped and her vehicle searched by a man falsely claiming to be a member of law enforcement.

Jeremy Kurck, 39, was charged with criminal impersonation, second-degree imprisonment and theft.

The teen told officers she was driving down Arkansas 36 near Valley Baptist Church when she was pulled over by a black car with emergency lights in the window, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.

She said the vehicle’s side read “Kensett Police” but the words “didn’t look professional,” according to the release.

He searched her vehicle, police said, then accused of her being drunk and performed a breathalyzer test.

He refused to give her license back and “left to go pull over another car in the area,” according to a release.

The teen described the man to authorities as a heavy-set white man about 6 foot 1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with Kensett police no officer or vehicle with the department matched the descriptions from the 15-year-old.

Kurck was developed as a suspect, though the news release did not clarify how, and the teen driver identified him as the man who took her license and searched her vehicle.

A search of Kurck’s house by authorities found “an assortment of law enforcement badges and law enforcement duty equipment,” according to the release.

Kurck was released Friday morning from the White County jail on $3,250 bond.

The sheriff's office said if anyone else believes they were stopped by Kurck or a man possibly impersonating law enforcement to contact authorities.