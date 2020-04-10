The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 9, 2020

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-18-1012. Jorja Trading, Inc.; Automatic Auto Finance, Inc.; Cashfish Motor Pawn, Inc.; Virginia Rivers; Monte Johnston; and John Does 1--10 v. Leah Willis and Adrian Bartholomew, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Special Justice Tiffany Milligan Brown concurs. Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., dissent. Hart, J., not participating.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-18-607. Mary Katherine Myers, Widow of [Michael Earl Myers] and Administratrix of the Estate of Michael Earl Myers, Deceased v. Yamato Kogyo Company, LTD.; Sumitomo Corporation; Arkansas Steel Associates; Sumitomo Corporation of Americas d/b/a Sumitomo Corporation of America; SC Steel Investment, Inc.; SC Steel Investment, LLC; Yamato Kogyo (U.S.A.) Corporation; and Yamato Kogyo America, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed; court of appeals opinion vacated. Special Justice Scott Hilburn joins. Baker, J., concurs without opinion. Hart, J., dissents. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

