At The Post

DAY 44 of 57

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $18,058

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,991,574

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,009,632

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

THURSDAY'S STARS

Three jockeys and two trainers won multiple races Thursday.

Orlando Mojica won the first race aboard Dehydration ($28.00, $11.60, $7.40) for trainer John Sadler, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.29. The pair teamed up again in the fifth race with Hidden Promise ($14.80, $7.60, $5.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.17.

Jockey Stewart Elliott won two races, both going 6 furlongs. He was aboard Call Me Derby ($11.80, $6.60, $4.20) in the second race with a winning time of 1:11.54, then rode Devils Halo ($27.60, $12.20, $7,80) to victory in the fourth race in 1:10.19.

Ricardo Santana Jr. won the final two races of the day for trainer Steve Asmussen. Santana rode Town Champ ($6.60, $4.00, $2.60) to victory in the eighth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:08.94, and was aboard Readyformycloseup ($6.00, $4.00, $2.80) in the ninth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.96.

Baffert shuffles plans

Bob Baffert has had to hit the reset button in pursuit of his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby victory.

Fortunately for the Hall of Fame trainer, he still has the same buttons to push. The first comes Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn when he sends out 5-2 program favorite Thousand Words in the $200,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-olds at 11/8 miles.

Thousand Words, a $1 million Keeneland September Yearling Sale purchase, is among four highly-regarded Kentucky Derby prospects for the southern California-based Baffert, the others being Nadal, Authentic and Charlatan, who are all undefeated.

But instead of preparing the foursome to run on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs, Baffert's task is now getting them to the first Saturday in September since the Kentucky Derby has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Thousand Words, for example, had been scheduled to run in last Saturday's Grade I $1 million Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita before the track at Arcadia, Calif., announced March 27 that it would temporarily cease live racing in response to the crisis.

Nadal and Charlatan, Baffert said Wednesday afternoon, are scheduled to be sent to Oaklawn for the Grade I $750,000 Arkansas Derby on May 2.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/10/2020