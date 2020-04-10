Auto crash leaves 2 people injured

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two people were injured Thursday when the vehicle they were in ran off the roadway and into Goose Creek, west of Fayetteville.
The accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Steve Harrison, assistant chief with Central Emergency Medical Services, said both people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information was available.
John Luther, emergency services director for Washington County, said firefighters from the Fayetteville, Farmington and Wedington fire departments responded to the wreck, which was in the area of 13605 Goose Creek Road.
