Fort Smith Board of Directors notebook

Board approves 3 new city measures

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved three items during its meeting Tuesday concerning the construction of a compressed natural gas fueling station and renovations to the maintenance facility at the city transit department at 6821 Jenny Lind Road.

The first item was an ordinance to appropriate $221,500 to process the remaining pay applications, a proposed change order and final pay for the project.

In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, Transit Director Ken Savage said about $166,000 was remaining and available at the end of last year to fund the CNG fueling station. However, not only have the 2019 appropriations lapsed in accordance with city policy, but an additional $55,500 is necessary to address unforeseen expenses pertaining to design, surveys and future expansion over the project's course.

The remaining two items were a resolution authorizing a change order with Steve Beam Construction Inc. for an additional $4,068.30 and 119 days for final completion of the project, and another accepting the project as complete and authorizing a final payment of $74,138.42 to Steve Beam Construction, for a total contract amount of $1,482,768.30.

Savage wrote in another memo that the substantial completion of the project took place on March 13, which is 119 days past the initial contract substantial completion date of Nov. 18. Savage attributed this extension to weather-related shipping delays of the CNG compressor, product testing, future expansion and weather delays associated with installation.

The completion of the project comes after almost four years of planning, preparation, compliance and construction, Savage wrote. He said 90% of the total project costs will be reimbursed by the Federal Transit Administration.

"The completed project allows CNG fueling to be performed onsite and permits fueling transactions to be applied to each specific vehicle for accountability," Savage wrote. "Modifications made to the existing vehicle repair facility will enhance safety should a CNG leak occur and the associated roof replacements will preserve the transit facility in what FTA terms as a state of good repair."

Change order OK'd on water project

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a resolution authorizing a change order with PM Construction & Rehab, LLC for the Basin 12 Capacity Improvements project. This change order increases the contract amount by $43,176 to a total of $442,326, and adds 150 days to reach substantial completion, making June 8 the revised date for this.

Fort Smith Utility Director Lance McAvoy said this request is part of the consent decree requirements that the city is trying to meet. Fort Smith officials signed a consent decree in 2015 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice and the state agreeing to make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to the city's wastewater system over the course of 12 years to clear up chronic violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

In a memo, McAvoy wrote that a 345 linear feet pipe segment upstream from the project area is also recommended to be repaired using the cured-in-place pipe process, along with an additional 32 feet already identified as needing it. A change order to add this work to the project will both expedite the repairs and save money by way of reducing the overall mobilization cost for these pipe segments.

In regards to the contract time extension, McAvoy wrote that the pipe in which the cured-in-place pipe liner is to be installed is not a standard size. This will necessitate a longer time for delivery than stock size liner, with June 8 being the new contract substantial completion date. However, McAvoy acknowledged that the ongoing covid-19 pandemic may require that this be extended further.

Drainage project proposal backed

FORT SMITH -- A resolution accepting a $2,196,079.25 bid from Forsgren Inc. in Fort Smith for a drainage improvements project, as well as authorizing the execution of a contract with the company, has been approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Fort Smith Engineering Department Director Stan Snodgrass explained in a memo that the various improvements included in this project are to reduce structure flooding from taking place at the Fort Smith Public Schools service center and Ramsey Junior High School. They will extend through the campus of Ramsey Junior High to Carthage Street.

Forsgren Inc. submitted the lowest bid out of the three the city received on March 31, according to Snodgrass. At the same time, Township Builders, Inc. in Little Rock submitted a $2,822,349 bid while Steve Beam Construction in Fort Smith sent in one for $3,286,441.

The engineer's estimate for the project was $2,300,000, Snodgrass said. May 30 is the estimated notice to proceed date for the construction contract, with Oct. 26 being the estimated completion date.

Board greenlights traffic signal bid

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors passed a resolution accepting a bid from and authorizing a contract with the Hot Springs-based All Service Electric Inc. for a project that involves completely replacing all outdated traffic signal equipment and poles at two intersections. Snodgrass said in a memo they include North Albert Pike Avenue and North O Street, and Jenny Lind Road and Dodson Avenue.

All Service Electric, Inc. submitted the low bid, $446,284, while another bid from Township Builders, Inc. came in at $479,500, Snodgrass said. The engineer's estimate this time was $468,450, with the bids being received March 24.

Snodgrass said the estimated notice to proceed date for this construction contract is April 27. Oct. 23 would be the estimated completion date.

State Desk on 04/10/2020