Board of Education notebook

Board gives its OK to charter transfer

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday gave final approval to a plan to transfer the state charter originally awarded for operating the Southeast Arkansas Preparatory Academy in Pine Bluff to a national charter management organization, Friendship Education Foundation Academy.

A request for a 500-student increase -- to a maximum enrollment of 720 -- for the school by its new operators hinged on the completion of a desegregation impact analysis.

The analysis, which is a standard prerequisite for new charter schools, was completed and presented to the Education Board, clearing the way for the revised enrollment cap.

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel in November recommended revoking the charter for the 100-student Southeast Arkansas Preparatory because of its state-awarded F letter grade, failure to provide special-education services to eligible students in recent years, and other issues.

The Education Board in January suggested that an outside organization be brought in to help the nine-through-12th-grade high school program.

The campus will now be known as Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Pine Bluff and will serve sixth-through-12th grades.

Home-school rules revisions tabled

Proposed revisions to the state's rules for operating home schools were tabled Thursday by the Arkansas Board of Education.

Education Board member Charisse Dean of Little Rock made the motion for the delay of a vote until May after saying that home-school operators had not had sufficient opportunity to review revisions made to the rules after a public hearing last year.

Contributing to the decision to table the rules was the fact that Thursday's meeting was not open for members of the public to physically attend to present any comments on the rules before the board vote.

Because of the state directives for physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public could watch a livestream showing of the meeting. They had to either mail or email their comments about the rules before the board meeting started.

Student discipline, safety rules OK'd

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved a revised set of rules governing student discipline and school safety.

The new rules require each district in the state to develop written student discipline policies and post them on the district's website by Aug. 1 of each year.

A district's rules must include programs, measures or alternative means and methods to continue student engagement and access to education during periods of student suspension or expulsion from school.

The newly revised state rules say a school district that authorizes the use of corporal punishment in its discipline policy must include provisions for administration of the corporal punishment. Those provisions must say that corporal punishment can only be done for cause, must be reasonable and must follow warnings that the misbehavior won't be tolerated. Further provisions require that it be administered by a teacher or a school administrator and only in the presence of a school administrator or designee.

There can be no corporal punishment of a child who is intellectually disabled, non-ambulatory, non-verbal or autistic.

Additional provisions of the state rules say that out-of-school suspension cannot be a discipline measure used for truancy. And suspensions must not be used for students in kindergarten through grade five except in cases when the child poses a physical risk to himself or to others or causes a serious disruption that cannot be addressed through other means.

Metro on 04/10/2020