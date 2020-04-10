Bulb Chilling Makes a Difference

I often write in my gardening columns about the importance of chilling hours for spring blooming bulbs. That is why we recommend planting in the fall after it has cooled off. Instead of just reading about it, you can visually see the difference. I planted tulip bulbs in a large pot and in the ground out front in November, so they got the requisite amount of chilling hours (or temperatures below 45 degrees).



In late January, I was cleaning out a shelf in the garage and found a bag of tulips I forgot to plant. There is no way you can store spring bulbs for a whole year and expect them to be alive, so I had two options. One was to plant them late in a pot outside and expect late flowers on very short stems, or put the bulbs in the refrigerator for 8-10 weeks and then have forced shorter tulips inside. I took the easier option and planted them outside.



They came up eventually, but look at the difference in stem height.

The longer the chilling hours for a tulip, the longer the stems. Tulips do continue to grow after the flowers open, in fact will continue to grow even after they are cut for a bouquet, so they did get a little bit taller, but not by much.



A few more are beginning to open, but they are very stunted. But, a little color nonetheless. I treat tulips as annuals and plant new ones each year, so I will pull these when they are done and plant summer color.

I hope you have been watching the forecast. We have a freeze warning Tuesday night. If you have already planted tropicals and tomatoes, get ready to protect them. I haven't planted anything dicey yet, so I hope to next weekend.