Cease-fire takes effect in Yemen

FILE - In this Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced that its forces would begin a cease-fire starting at midnight, in what could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

CAIRO -- A cease-fire proposed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen went into effect Thursday, potentially paving the way for peace talks to end the more than 5-year-old conflict.

Houthi rebels, who control northern Yemen and the capital, Sanaa, quickly dismissed the offer as a ploy by the kingdom to boost its international standing while a spokesman for the rebel forces accused the coalition of several attacks on Thursday.

"This announcement does not express a genuine intention to achieve peace," said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi official. "The Saudis are still employing their air, land and naval forces to tighten the siege on Yemen ... this is an announcement only to restore [their positions], to close ranks."

Saudi officials said late Wednesday that the cease-fire would last for two weeks and that it's in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi military spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the truce could be extended to allow warring parties to discuss "a comprehensive political solution in Yemen."

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted Thursday that it "will hopefully create a more effective climate to deescalate tensions" and enable the sides to work toward a political settlement.

He also said Saudi Arabia would contribute $500 million to U.N. relief efforts in Yemen this year, and an additional $25 million to combat the pandemic. "It is up to

the Houthis to put the health and safety of the Yemeni people above all else," the prince wrote.

"After five years of war, vulnerabilities are high and immunities are low across the population as a whole," U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Lise Grande told The Associated Press from Sanaa on Thursday. "If the virus enters Yemen and spreads, the impact will be huge, possibly catastrophic."

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 on behalf of Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government. The conflict has killed over 100,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

Shortly after the Saudi announcement, residents in the contested Yemeni province of Marib said a suspected Houthi missile struck a security building in the city center. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or reports of casualties.

Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarea said the Saudi forces carried out a series of incursions on Houthi-controlled territory near the border on Thursday -- an escalation that's "bound to failure and defeat."

Meanwhile, Yemen's official SABA news agency reported that Hadi's vice president, Lt. Gen Ali Mohsen Saleh, told U.N. chief Antonio Guterres in a virtual meeting that Hadi's government had agreed to the cease-fire.

The United States, which provides logistical and intelligence support in addition to billions of dollars in arms deals, welcomed the Saudi-led coalition's cease-fire proposal and appealed on all sides to make compromises.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Houthis to "respond in kind to the coalition's initiative."

Information for this article was contributed by Aya Batrawy, Matthew Lee, Maad al-Zekri and Maggie Michael of The Associated Press.

