FRIDAY, APRIL 10: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be translating these round-ups into Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

• Arkansas has 1,164 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday. State health officials also reported 21 deaths and 307 people recovered.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Students will learn from home through alternative methods.

• The Arkansas Legislature met Wednesday for its fiscal session. The governor asked lawmakers to help cut the budget. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s revenue is expected to be much smaller than previously anticipated. The fiscal session is set to last for 10 days.

• Hutchinson also said Tuesday that the state will help cities enforce bans on large social gatherings, but won’t allow them to issue city-wide stay-at-home orders. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said he believes a stay-at-home order would be the best thing for the city.

• On Thursday, state lawmakers rejected a proposal that would have allowed voters to cast absentee ballots in the fall without an excuse such as illness, physical disability or the voter’s unavoidable absence. Sen. Joyce Elliott, a Democrat from Little Rock, filed the proposal that would have allowed people to avoid in-person voting because of the covid-19 pandemic.

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/apr/10/marshallese-five-things-know-about-covid-19-ar/

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/apr/10/viernes-10-de-abril-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/