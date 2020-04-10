Health Department orders Little Rock clinic to stop surgical abortions

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The Department of Health on Friday ordered a Little Rock abortion clinic to stop performing surgical abortions, after an inspection earlier this week found that the clinic was in violation of an order against elective surgeries during the covid-19 pandemic.

Little Rock Family Planning was ordered to stop performing the surgeries that are not "immediately necessary to protect" the mother until after the public health emergency has passed.

[DOCUMENT: Health Department cease and desist letter » arkansasonline.com/411letter]

An attorney for the clinic referred comment to the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which said in a statement shortly following the directive that it was considering options, including litigation.

"Effectively combating the spread of COVID-19 requires a government response that is grounded in science and public health, not politics," the ACLU statement said. "You can’t press pause on a pregnancy even during a pandemic and abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care that cannot be postponed."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday said that her office will "forcefully defend" the state in any action taken against abortion clinics.

Surgical abortions accounted for the vast majority of the 3,069 abortions performed in Arkansas in 2018, according to Health Department records. Medical abortions, which were not covered by the order, made up fewer than a third of abortions performed that year.

Little Rock Family Planning is one of two abortion providers still operating in the state. Both are in Little Rock.