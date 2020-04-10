• Nova Knight, 5, of Anchorage, Alaska, won praise from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and thousands of views on social media for a video in which she says she's sorry that play dates are out and advises: "Don't go anywhere. And wash your hands. I'm serious."

• Samantha Houston, a doctor who said she was fired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss., after she voiced concerns about safety measures during the pandemic, filed a lawsuit against the hospital and others, seeking compensation for lost wages.

• Didier Reault of France's Calanques National Park near Marseille, called it "very, very rare" for fin whales, which prefer deeper water, to be filmed swimming through the coastal preserve, apparently drawn closer to shore because of the quiet during the coronavirus lockdown-driven freeze on maritime traffic.

• Abril Cestoni, 42, accused of putting plastic Easter eggs filled with pornographic and other images inside mailboxes around Flagler County, Fla., told deputies that she was leaving the eggs to educate people about obscene material.

• Phillip Lumas Sr., 45, of Jefferson City, Mo., faces an assault charge after he accidentally shot his 8-year-old son, wounding him in the chest, as Lumas put a pistol away after giving a lesson to his two children on gun safety, police said.

• Antoine McFarlane, 35, of Snellville, Ga., who called police to report that he had discovered his 36-year-old girlfriend shot and dead in their backyard, was charged with murder, authorities said.

• Michael Sack, a St. Louis police lieutenant, said an officer was cut by flying glass when a man jumped from a car during a traffic stop and opened fire with a rifle, resulting in the gunman and the woman who was driving being taken into custody.

• William Coats, a traveling minister who has had multiple addresses throughout the United States and meets with followers in their homes, was arrested in Spartanburg County, S.C., on sexual misconduct charges involving teenage boys, sheriff's investigators said.

• Nicolae Hent, 63, a New York City taxi driver, who says there's no point waiting at the airport for fares because the coronavirus has reduced the number of travelers, instead relies on doctors and nurses needing rides to hospitals, saying he has an obligation to get health care workers "from point A to point B."

