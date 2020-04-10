IN THEIR WORDS Allyson Fultz

ALLYSON FULTZ
SCHOOL Rogers Heritage High School
PARENTS Travis and Michelle Fultz
SIBLINGS None
SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY The Christmas scavenger hunt that the softball team did this past year. Every year captains create a list of things for groups to do around town, and the girls have to put the challenges on their snapchat story. This year was my favorite, because the list was fun and I was grouped with some of my best friends.
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend University of the Ozarks and play college softball
FAVORITE PLAYLIST Brooks and Dunn radio on Pandora
FAVORITE FOOD Gumbo
FAVORITE TV SHOW Friday Night Lights
FAVORITE MOVIE Grease
TWITTER HANDLE @allyfultz2001
ROLE MODELS My parents
INFLUENTIAL COACHES Coach Bowen and Coach Taylor
FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Moss-History
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I hope to be working as a family physician
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU I am upset over how it has affected my season, and the rest of my senior year.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON The opportunity to compete and make memories with my teammates.
In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.
Print Headline: IN THEIR WORDS