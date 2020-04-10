IN THEIR WORDS Allyson Fultz

ALLYSON FULTZ

SCHOOL Rogers Heritage High School

PARENTS Travis and Michelle Fultz

SIBLINGS None

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY The Christmas scavenger hunt that the softball team did this past year. Every year captains create a list of things for groups to do around town, and the girls have to put the challenges on their snapchat story. This year was my favorite, because the list was fun and I was grouped with some of my best friends.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend University of the Ozarks and play college softball

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Brooks and Dunn radio on Pandora

FAVORITE FOOD Gumbo

FAVORITE TV SHOW Friday Night Lights

FAVORITE MOVIE Grease

TWITTER HANDLE @allyfultz2001

ROLE MODELS My parents

INFLUENTIAL COACHES Coach Bowen and Coach Taylor

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Moss-History

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I hope to be working as a family physician

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU I am upset over how it has affected my season, and the rest of my senior year.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON The opportunity to compete and make memories with my teammates.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/10/2020