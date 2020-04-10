Northern Kentucky transfer Jalen Tate commits to Arkansas

Northern Kentucky's Jalen Tate (11) dribbles around Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate has committed to Arkansas, becoming the second graduate transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this month.

Tate and former New Mexico forward Vance Jackson will be eligible to play at Arkansas next season.

Tate (6-6, 170 pounds) chose Arkansas over interest from Cincinnati, Ohio State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Gonzaga and others.

A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Tate averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing 30.2 minutes per game this past season for the Norse. He missed nine games with a broken left hand, including Northern Kentucky's 66-60 loss at Arkansas on Nov. 30.

Tate is an excellent defender with the ability to guard 1-3. He was named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team in 2018 and 2019. He also made the Horizon League All-Freshman Team.

His game is said to be similar to Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, who played for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman at Nevada. Martin is known as a good defender, athletic along with the ability to score.

Tate's father, Jermaine Tate, played for Ohio State and Cincinnati before having a 13-year professional career overseas. His brother, Jae’sean, was a forward for Ohio State in 2014-2018.

Musselman has been active recruiting transfers since he was hired as Arkansas' coach last year. He added transfers Abayomi Iyiola, Connor Vanover and JD Notae, along with graduate transfers Jimmy Whitt and Jeantal Cylla before his first season in Fayetteville.