We must soldier on

We must not become immune to the numbers. All the souls who have left this Earth have someone who loves them, mourns them, misses them, but is being deprived of a proper funeral or life celebration. We are social animals, so the physical distancing we must now endure damages our psyche in a way that even war does not. But it is the best tool we have right now, so we must comply.

We are all vulnerable, in our own environments, to the invisible enemy no one knows how to defeat. The images of refrigerated trucks are as sobering as they are jarring. We hope for more dignity in death. We will never forget this time of challenge and woe. Nor should we, lest we become complacent and fail to learn from our mistakes.

So we must carry on, stay at home as much as possible, take care of each other, find joy in small pleasures, be grateful for all the tireless and courageous workers on the front lines, never lose hope, and all will be well.

JANET NEILL

Little Rock

Informed, uplifted

Dana D. Kelley's column "Miracle over Mother Nature" was informative and uplifting.

Informative because he explains, in laymen's terms, the EF scale and how it relates to tornadoes' speed and damage.

Uplifting because he tells about the fantastic job well done by Jonesboro KAIT-TV and radio weather forecasters resulting in no deaths and minimal injury even though the terrible EF-3 level (winds up to 165 mph) ripped through 458 homes and a major shopping center.

The folks putting their lives on the line to warn and help others during this tornado reminded me of the medical workers on the front lines of the virus war. Maybe we should talk more about the fantastic job they are doing saving lives.

DENNIS CANOVA

Springdale

Make a mask at home

Just want to let folks know of an easy way to make a protective respiratory mask from things you already probably have at home. Take a No. 4 paper coffee filter, two rubber bands (like the ones the Democrat-Gazette came wrapped in) and a stapler. Bingo, you have what you need for a trip to the supermarket or your neighborhood liquor store.

Protect yourself and those with whom you come into contact, and we'll get through this crisis eventually.

DOUG McDOWALL

North Little Rock

Editorial on 04/10/2020