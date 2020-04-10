Off The Wire

FILE - In this July 19, 2018, file photo, UFC fighter Rose Namajunas arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The manager of Rose Namajunas says the former UFC strawweight champion won't fight at UFC 249 on April 18 after two deaths in her family related to the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Butler posted the news on Instagram on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

FOOTBALL

Texans trade for Cooks

Photo by FR170993 AP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) on the field after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7 in a game played on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the deal. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future fourth-rounder to Houston. Cooks will help the Texans replace DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last month for running back David Johnson and two draft picks. Cooks, who spent his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans, played the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England. He caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2018 with the Rams' NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.

NFL tabs 58 for draft

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young are among 58 prospects who will participate remotely in the NFL Draft in two weeks that will double as a telethon to raise money to fight the coronavirus crisis. Burrow is one of eight LSU players who will take part in the April 23-25 draft, one more than Alabama. Normally, top prospects would be invited to the draft itself, but this year's festivities in Las Vegas were scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak. The draft will instead be conducted in a studio with the league's 32 teams participating remotely from their hometowns. The NFL also said that throughout the three-day draft it will host a "Draft-A-Thon" to benefit coronavirus relief efforts, and pay tribute to health care workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

UFC cancels event

UFC 249 was canceled Thursday after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights while the rest of the sports world halted, White announced the decision to cease competition on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN-Plus pay-per-view, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California's Central Valley. White said he "got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN" asking him to cancel the shows. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019 with a reported $1.5 billion deal. The UFC boss remained upbeat, vowing to be "the first sport back" after the pandemic eases.

Sports on 04/10/2020