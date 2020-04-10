100 years ago

April 10, 1920

• A review of the Third Division will be held Wednesday when the colors of the Fourth Infantry are decorated with the Croix de Guerre, which has recently been conferred upon the regiment. Several individuals will be decorated at the same time. The review and ceremonies will be held on the division review field at the west end of camp.

50 years ago

April 10, 1970

• Senator J. William Fulbright (Dem., Ark.) said Thursday that he did not take seriously remarks by Mrs. Martha Mitchell, wife of Attorney General John N. Mitchell, who charged in a telephone call to the Gazette that he did not represent the state by voting against confirmation of Judge G. Harrold Carswell to the United States Supreme Court. "Mrs. Mitchell has become a kind of a character around here," Fulbright said. He said Mrs. Mitchell, a native of Pine Bluff, was not in touch with the feelings of Arkansas.

25 years ago

April 10, 1995

• The checklist was simple -- two questions. "Did you eat all of your breakfast?" the woman asked the boy as they walked into the cavernous room. The youngster nodded. "Have you been to the bathroom?" Another nod. With both questions answered, the boy -- wearing the blue T-shirt of the Oakley Park King Killers -- took his place behind a chess board. The board was one of almost 600 that had been set up on white-clothed tables in preparation for the final day of competition at the 20th Annual National Elementary Chess Championships. The three-day event concluded Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center. Almost 1,200 children from kindergarten through sixth grade in 30 states came to Little Rock for the tournament, which culminated in a Sunday night awards ceremony.

10 years ago

April 10, 2010

PINE BLUFF -- A coalition of Pine Bluff residents wants to recall Mayor Carl Redus Jr. for what they describe as poor leadership skills and an inability to attract and retain businesses in the largest city in southeast Arkansas. At a news conference Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, nearly two dozen members of the Concerned Citizens of Pine Bluff coalition began collecting the 10,275 signatures needed to put a recall effort on the ballot. "Just as Judas betrayed Jesus, Mayor Redus has betrayed the city of Pine Bluff," said Gary Wilson, a Pine Bluff resident and spokesman for the group.

