PBS show to explore crisis's effect on education

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.

Arkansas PBS, the state's public television network, is offering a special one-hour version of Arkansas Week at 7:30 p.m. today on the impact the covid-10 virus is having on education in the state.

Topics to be addressed in a roundtable discussion will include: educational options available to elementary and secondary students; challenges for parents, teachers and students; the economic and enrollment effects on colleges; and the outlook for the fall semester.

Questions will be addressed via Twitter, Facebook and email.

Joining host Steve Barnes for the event are Johnny Key, Arkansas secretary of education; Maria Markham, director of the the Arkansas Division of Higher Education; and Stacy Smith, assistant commissioner for learning aervices for the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Arkansas Week airs on Arkansas PBS each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. It is broadcast Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on Little Rock radio station KUAR-FM 89.1. Episodes are also available at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasweek. Viewers may sign up for program updates at myarkansaspbs.org/engage.

PBS show to explore crisis's effect on education

