Sites around state offer screenings for covid-19

Numerous sites around Arkansas offer covid-19 screening and testing.

People who think they may have the disease should first call their health care provider, Arkansas health officials say.

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

AR-COVID SITES

Natural State Laboratories in Little Rock, in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, has sites around the state listed at ar-covid19.com.

Patients who don't have doctor's referrals are screened by a provider on-site or through telemedicine by an Arkansas physician or nurse practitioner. When appropriate, personnel on-site collect a sample from the patient that is then sent to a laboratory for testing. People are asked to provide their identification and insurance cards but won't be charged out of pocket for the test.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S

Arkansas Children's hospital is offering phone screenings for children at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org)

BAPTIST HEALTH

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health's screening locations include:

• Triage stations in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and in front of the emergency room at Baptist Health-Conway. Patients at both locations are billed for an emergency room visit.

• Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia, the Hot Spring County Health Unit in Malvern and the Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (501) 887-3279 for the Heber Springs location, (870) 245-2198 for Arkadelphia and (870) 673-7211 for Stuttgart.

CHI ST. VINCENT

CHI St. Vincent (chistvincent.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus) conducts screening and testing at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic, CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs and CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs Village.

COMMUNITY CENTERS

Arkansas' 11 community health centers offer screenings and testing at 61 locations around the state. Information on where to go is available from a hot line at (833) 508-0774 or at chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

CONWAY

Conway Regional Medical Center performs screenings. (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info)

JONESBORO

St. Bernards Health Care in Jonesboro is offering drive-thru testing and screening near the Arkansas State University campus. Patients should call first for a free screening at (870) 336-5651 or (870) 336-5671.

NORTHWEST SITES

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an "evaluation site." Patients must first call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. Because of a nationwide shortage of testing supplies, only "patients who are very ill and meet COVID-19 criteria are currently being tested," according to Mercy's website. (mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-northwest-arkansas/)

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. (479) 306-7507.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic performs screening. (wregional.com/main/coronavirus)

Washington Regional Medical Center has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. The hospital's screening hot line is (479) 463-2055.

PINE BLUFF

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff performs screenings. (jrmc.org/covid19/)

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences offers free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center has a drive-thru clinic on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

A Section on 04/10/2020