Southeast Arkansas at moderate risk for severe weather Sunday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes are possible for parts of Arkansas on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeast Arkansas is set to be under a moderate risk for severe weather, the second highest risk-level in the weather service’s system.

Joe Goudsward, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the storms are part of a cold front expected to move through the state in the afternoon Sunday.

He said damaging winds upwards of 60 to 70 mph will be possible, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Large hail is also possible but not expected to be the greatest risk.

With the storms will come heavy rainfall, Goudsward said, creating the possibility of flash flooding. Two to three inches are possible in southern areas while Central Arkansas could see an inch or two.

Northern areas can expect up to an inch and a half.

Goudsward said the forecast could change slightly in the next couple days, as the storms draw nearer. But he said the weather service is fairly confident southern Arkansas will be the portion of the state most at risk. He encouraged Arkansans to continue monitoring the forecast for updated information.

The storms will come on the heels of severe weather Thursday that created at least two tornadoes in northeast Arkansas. Less than two weeks before that, a powerful EF3 tornado tore through Jonesboro.

Goudsward said the frequency and quick succession of these severe weather events are not out of the ordinary for this time of year.