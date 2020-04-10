Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State sports briefs

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:03 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Alma 7-on-7 canceled

The Alma 7-on-7 Showcase, which was scheduled for June 12 at Airedale Stadium in Alma, was canceled Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams that were committed to the tournament included Alma, Bentonville West, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith Southside, Greenwood, Springdale Har-Ber and Russellville, among others.

Alma's tournament is the first known 7-on-7 tournament in the state to have been called off.

The Arkansas Activities Association extended the athletic dead period to May 30, which prohibits athletes and coaches from using school facilities for workouts and practices.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

-- Jeremy Muck

TENNIS

Little Rock Open postponed

The Little Rock Open has been postponed by the ATP Challenger Tour and United States Tennis Association (USTA), Baptist Health Foundation announced in a news release.

Baptist Health is the tournament's sponsor.

The Little Rock Open was scheduled for June 1-7 at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock. No new date has been announced.

Dudi Sela of Israel won last year's tournament, which was on the Challenger Tour for the first time. The Challenger Tour is currently suspended until July 13.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 04/10/2020

Print Headline: State sports briefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT