HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Alma 7-on-7 canceled

The Alma 7-on-7 Showcase, which was scheduled for June 12 at Airedale Stadium in Alma, was canceled Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams that were committed to the tournament included Alma, Bentonville West, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith Southside, Greenwood, Springdale Har-Ber and Russellville, among others.

Alma's tournament is the first known 7-on-7 tournament in the state to have been called off.

The Arkansas Activities Association extended the athletic dead period to May 30, which prohibits athletes and coaches from using school facilities for workouts and practices.

-- Jeremy Muck

TENNIS

Little Rock Open postponed

The Little Rock Open has been postponed by the ATP Challenger Tour and United States Tennis Association (USTA), Baptist Health Foundation announced in a news release.

Baptist Health is the tournament's sponsor.

The Little Rock Open was scheduled for June 1-7 at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock. No new date has been announced.

Dudi Sela of Israel won last year's tournament, which was on the Challenger Tour for the first time. The Challenger Tour is currently suspended until July 13.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 04/10/2020