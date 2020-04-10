Summer HSU terms to be taught remotely

Summer classes at Henderson State University will be taught in an online-only format, the university announced Thursday.

Like other colleges and universities, Henderson State suspended in-person classes this spring in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

The Arkadelphia campus joins other colleges, including schools in the University of Arkansas System and the University of Central Arkansas, to announce that remote instruction will continue into the summer due to ongoing concerns about the respiratory illness.

Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the university, said all three of the school's summer terms will be taught via remote instruction.

Henderson State band camps have also been cancelled, with a decision on other summer camps to be shared in early May, according to the university's website.

Traditional campus housing will be closed for Henderson State's first summer term, which ends July 2, according to the university's website.

"We will have limited summer housing available for students with emergency needs," Hall said in an email.

In early May the school will announce a decision on housing for its second summer term, set to begin July 6.

