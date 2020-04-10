State Capitol briefs

Tax exemption for farmers proposed

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to exempt from state income tax the payments to farmers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's market facilitation program and stimulus checks from the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The committee voted to add this amendment, proposed by Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success, to House Bill 1083, an appropriation for the state Department of Finance and Administration for the coming fiscal year.

Jett said farmers were paid under the market facilitation program in response to U.S. tariffs placed on China, and surrounding states have been exempting the payments from state income taxes. He said his proposal would exempt future payments.

As to the stimulus checks, the state Department of Finance and Administration didn't intend to apply state income taxes to them, but "in discussions with [department Secretary] Larry Walther we decided to just put that in the code as well," Jett said.

Finance spokesman Scott Hardin said the department wasn't "issuing a fiscal impact statement related to the amendment."

Open-meetings law change put forward

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to change the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act to allow cities and counties to hold open public meetings through electronic means if the governor declares a disaster emergency.

The committee voted to add this amendment proposed by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, to House Bill 1082, an appropriation for the Department of Finance and Administration in the coming fiscal year.

Electronic means would include by telephone, videoconference or video broadcast. Notices of the meetings would note that the public also could "attend" by the same electronic means.

The meeting would be recorded in the format in which it is conducted. Public entities would be required to maintain the recordings for at least one year.

The physical presence by either a member of the public or the public body would not be required under this proposal.

The proposed law would expire Dec. 31, 2020, absent an emergency declaration by the governor.

Committee rejects closing China office

The Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, that would force the state Department of Commerce to shut down the Arkansas Economic Development Commission office in China.

Garner proposed an amendment to Senate Bill 84, an appropriation for the Commerce Department for the coming fiscal year.

The commission has operated an office in China since 2008. The agency already plans to trim the office's $285,000 budget to $125,000 in fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, and have an American citizen represent the state in China, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said.

Garner's proposal failed to clear the Senate's members on the Joint Budget Committee in a 7-13 vote. Fifteen votes were required for approval.

The committee also rejected, by a 9-13 vote, a proposal by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, to bar the Commerce Department from allocating, budgeting or spending any funds from two state economic development funds for any entity connected to the People's Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party.

Johnson's proposal for SB84 wouldn't apply to contracts executed before Thursday or to any company headquartered in the United States.

Metro on 04/10/2020