WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor, state health officials to give coronavirus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Arkansas and the state's response at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Check back for updates and to watch live video of the briefing.
The briefing can also be watched live on our coronavirus landing page: arkansasonline.com/news/coronavirus/
