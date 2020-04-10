Investigators in protective gear prepare to board the Ruby Princess cruise ship Wednesday in Wollongong, Australia, in this photo provided by the New South Wales Police Department. (AP/Nathan Patterson)

Evidence seized from infected vessel

BRISBANE, Australia — Police wearing protective gear boarded a cruise ship to seize evidence and question crew members of the vessel linked to hundreds of coronavirus infections and 15 deaths across Australia.

About 2,700 passengers disembarked from the ship on March 19 in Sydney, and it has since become the largest source of coronavirus infections in Australia. More than 600 cases of covid-19 and 15 deaths are linked to the ship, the Ruby Princess.

New South Wales police, which boarded the ship Wednesday night at Port Kembla south of Sydney, said it’s expected to remain in port for 10 days with its 1,040 crew members undergoing medical assessments. About 200 crew members have shown symptoms of covid-19, while 18 have tested positive for the virus that causes it.

New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said Thursday that officers seized a black box “very similar to that of international planes” and other evidence. He said the captain had been very helpful.

The ship’s owner, Princess Cruises, is a subsidiary of the Carnival Corp. Carnival Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Australia recorded its lowest increase in coronavirus cases in more than three weeks. Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were 96 new cases, the first time there have been fewer than 100 a day since March 17.

Lawmakers passed a wage subsidy program late Wednesday worth $81 billion.

Conference leads to activists’ arrests

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas-run security forces have arrested several peace activists in the Gaza Strip on treason charges after they took part in a web conference with Israeli activists, officials said Thursday.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said the activists are accused of “holding a normalization activity with the Israeli occupation.”

“Holding any activity or contact with the Israeli occupation under any cover is a crime punishable by law and a betrayal for the people and their sacrifices,” it said in a statement.

Hamas, which seized Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, does not recognize Israel and has carried out scores of attacks against Israelis over the past few decades. Israel, the U.S. and the European Union view Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Hamas has nevertheless been holding indirect talks with Israel through Egyptian, Qatari and U.N. mediators for months. The negotiations are aimed at easing an Israeli and Egyptian blockade imposed on Gaza after Hamas took power in exchange for calm along the frontier.

The activists held a nearly two-hour meeting on Monday over Zoom, an online conferencing service, discussing issues of common interest, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was advertised on a Facebook event page and a recording was posted online by Israeli participants, prompting an outpouring of Palestinian incitement against the Gaza activists on social media.

Pakistan: Indian spy drone downed

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military said Thursday that its troops shot down a small Indian spy drone after it violated the country’s airspace in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, it said Pakistani troops downed the drone when it “intruded 600 meters [about one-third of a mile] inside Pakistan’s territory” for surveillance along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

The military released a picture of what it said was the downed drone.

There was no immediate comment from India on Thursday.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety.

The military has been on high alert since last February, when India launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying it targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered portion of Kashmir.

Pakistan at the time retaliated and said it shot down two Indian jets. One Indian pilot was captured and later released.

Gunmen make off with gold-silver bars

MEXICO CITY — A heavily armed squad of men stole an unspecified number of gold-silver alloy bars from a desert mine in northern Mexico, escaping into the remote mountains in a small plane, according to the company.

The heist occurred Wednesday morning at the Mulatos mine in Sahuaripa, Sonora, as personnel of Minas de Oro Nacional, the Mexican subsidiary of Canada’s Alamos Gold, were preparing to transport the bars out on a contracted plane at the mine’s airstrip.

Five armed men arrived, held up the mine’s security personnel and a small plane landed. Within 10 minutes, the plane and the armed attackers had fled into the mountains with the bars, according to a statement from Minas de Oro Nacional.