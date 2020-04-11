Abortion clinic told to pause surgeries

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday ordered one of the two operating abortion clinics in the state to stop performing the surgical procedure, after the agency accused the clinic of violating a prohibition on elective surgeries during the covid-19 pandemic.

Little Rock Family Planning Services was ordered to stop performing all surgical abortions not "immediately necessary to protect the life or health" of the mother until after the public-health emergency has passed, said a letter sent to the clinic from the Health Department.

The order was delivered days after state officials ratcheted up their criticism of the clinic, accusing its staff of ignoring directives aimed at preserving personal protective equipment while operating on out-of-state patients who Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned could be spreading the disease.

The clinic is being represented by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which released a statement Friday saying that it was considering options with its client, including litigation.

"Effectively combating the spread of COVID-19 requires a government response that is grounded in science and public health, not politics," the ACLU statement said. "You can't press pause on a pregnancy even during a pandemic and abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care that cannot be postponed."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday that her office will "forcefully defend" the state in any action taken against abortion clinics.

Surgical abortions accounted for the vast majority of the 3,069 abortions performed in Arkansas in 2018, according to Health Department records. Medical abortions, which were not covered by the order, made up fewer than a third of abortions performed that year.

Little Rock Family Planning Services is one of two abortion providers still operating in the capital city, along with Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The state's third licensed clinic, operated by Planned Parenthood in Fayetteville, closed last year.

Planned Parenthood had previously moved to providing only medical abortions -- also known as the abortion pill -- at its Little Rock clinic. Little Rock Family Planning will continue to offer medical abortions, according to the clinic's attorney, Bettina Brownstein.

The pill is typically used in the first 11 weeks of pregnancy. Surgical abortions can be legally obtained in Arkansas until the 20th week of pregnancy.

Brandon Hill, the president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement this week, "We are following the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Health by conserving needed health care resources and limiting persons within our health center. We are dedicated and committed to our mission of providing the highest quality sexual and reproductive health care."

The Health Department issued its statewide directive regarding elective surgeries on April 3. The directive also ordered a stop to routine dental and eye care visits.

A complaint to the Health Department initiated its investigation into Little Rock Family Planning Services on Tuesday, according to the letter it sent to the clinic.

The director of the Health Department, Nate Smith, told reporters Friday that the clinic "expressed that they were not intending to change their policies in any way, so we gave a letter to cease and desist until it's safe to do so."

Smith said the cease-and-desist order would last a matter of "weeks, not months."

Opponents of abortion in several states have called for the further closure of clinics because of the spread of coronavirus. They argue that the clinics are flouting official calls to preserve protective equipment and hospital beds while putting patients needlessly into contact with others.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott last month ordered a stop to all abortions that were not medically necessary to save the life of the mother, The Associated Press reported. That order was upheld Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Other states where Republican governors have taken steps to restrict abortions during the pandemic include Ohio, Iowa and Alaska. A federal judge in Oklahoma blocked an effort by that state's governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, to temporarily restrict abortions.

Anti-abortion activists outside Little Rock Family Planning Services complained of brisk business Friday, with numerous patients arriving in automobiles with out-of-state plates.

"For them to thumb their nose at [efforts by] the governor and the Department of Health to slow the virus here in Arkansas is reprehensible, really," said Arkansas Right to Life Executive Director Rose Mimms. "In my opinion, they don't care about their patients or the efforts of the governor and other elected officials to protect all Arkansans from this pandemic."

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Friday took a broader view of the Health Department's directive, saying that it should apply to all abortions during the health crisis and that the clinics should close.

"Abortion-rights supporters talk about this being a choice, and that, by definition, indicates that it is clearly elective," Griffin said. "And as something elective, they shouldn't be doing it. They should be closed."

During his daily briefing Friday, Hutchinson did not discuss the possibility of taking further measures to limit other types of abortion.

"They have to follow the directives that have been issued by the Department of Health," the governor said.

