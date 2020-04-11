AT THE POST

Two more victories David Cohen won two races on Friday and is tied for second with Martin Garcia in the jockey standings with 40 victories. Joe Talamo leads all jockeys with 42 victories. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

DAY 45 of 57

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $7,419,909

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $22,577

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $7,397,332

TODAY'S POST TIME 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockeys David Cohen, Orlando Mojica, Stewart Elliott and Martin Garcia all won two races Friday.

Cohen won the first race with Icatiro ($19.40, $8.20, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.16. He won the eighth race with Piece of My Heart ($14.00, $5.40, $3.60), covering 1 mile in 1:36.73. On the season, Cohen is tied for second with Garcia in the jockey standings. He has won 40 races in 223 starts, and trails Joe Talamo by two victories.

Garcia won the seventh race with Dunph ($4.60, $3.40, $2.80), covering 1 mile in 1:36.93. He won the 10th race with Inshannity ($4.20, $3.60, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.09. He has 40 victories in 208 starts.

Mojica won the third race with Admiral Brown ($10.40, $5.00, $3.00) and the fifth race with Swiss Minister ($7.40, $4.80, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.33. On the season, Mojica has won 32 victories in 203 starts.

Elliott won the fourth race with Southern Cents ($31.20, $13.40, $7.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.10. He won the ninth race with Absolutely Aiden ($28.60, $9.80, $5.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:08.70. He now has 16 victories in 197 starts.

FINAL FURLONG

No racing is scheduled Sunday because of Easter. ... Call Me Derby and Town Champ, respectively, became the third and fourth three-time winners at the meet Thursday. Town Champ helped perennial Oaklawn champions Ricardo Santana Jr. [jockey] and Steve Asmussen [trainer] sweep the late daily double. ... Multiple stakes winner Bobby's Wicked One is pointing for the $350,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for older horses April 18, trainer Al Stall said Wednesday afternoon. ... By My Standards, winner of the $400,000 New Orleans Classic on March 21 at Fair Grounds, is pointing toward the $600,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses May 2, trainer Bret Calhoun said Wednesday afternoon.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 04/11/2020