Community Clinic receives federal grant for coronavirus efforts

SPRINGDALE -- Community Clinic, which has 13 health clinics in Northwest Arkansas, received a $1.4 million federal grant to help with its covid-19 prevention, diagnostic and treatment efforts, according to a news release.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the news release. Community Clinic was one of 12 health organizations in Arkansas to receive some of the $10.5 million allotted to the state.

Community Clinic has five coronavirus screening sites in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Siloam Springs, where staff collect patients' specimens and send them to a commercial lab to be tested. A specimen for coronavirus testing is collected via nasal and mouth swabs.

Judd Semingson, chief executive officer of Community Clinic, said the grant money may go to supplies for those sites. It can also help cover the clinic's costs to expand telemedicine services, such as training time for staff, software or equipment, he said. Many clinics and hospitals are encouraging patients to have appointments over video or phone so fewer patients go to in-person appointments, potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Community Clinic has also expanded some of its services previously only available to established patients, said Abbie Luzius, community development manager for the clinic. The clinic has patient advocates who act as liaisons for patients who need help navigating resources.

"Especially during this time of crisis, we are seeing more patients than ever who are experiencing financial hardship, food and housing insecurity or lack of reliable transportation. The patient advocates at Community Clinic are available over the phone to work with patients to make sure their needs are being met," according to a news release from the clinic.

Patients may call (855) 438-2280 to speak with a patient advocate, Luzius said.

