Concealed carry fix backed

Reps. Nicole Clowney, (left) D-Fayetteville, and Grant Hodges, R-Rogers, listen to testimony during the Joint Budget Committee meeting Friday at the state Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/411budget/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Joint Budget Committee on Friday approved a proposal that would amend a 2017 state law so it no longer requires all concealed carry instructors to provide training for permits for an enhanced level.

Enhanced permit holders are allowed, after they receive extra training, to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses and some other public places.

In a voice vote with a few dissenters, the committee voted to add this amendment, proposed by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, to House Bill 1093, an appropriation for the state Department of Public Safety, for the coming fiscal year. Then the committee recommended the House and Senate approve the amended bill in the ongoing fiscal session.

"When we drafted the enhanced carry legislation [in 2017], we had taken out the requirement that an instructor teach both courses," Garner said. "That was part of the discussion. Sen. Blake Johnson [of Corning] brought that up and I was happy to do it.

"Some way when it was drafted, it got put back in and we just missed it," he said.

"The only thing this will do is allow people, if they want to teach regular concealed [training] or they want to teach enhanced [training], they can teach either one ... rather than both of them," Garner said. "If you say you want to teach the regular, you don't also have to teach the enhanced."

Arkansas State Police Director Bill Bryant called Garner's proposal "a simple fix to say [if] these instructors do not want to teach enhanced [training], then they don't have to teach enhanced."

Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, questioned why the Legislature didn't fix the law in the 2019 regular session.

Garner said, "I had a bill drafted and ran out of time, to be honest with you.

"Thanks to the Arkansas State Police, we put the rule back," he said. "We felt like we were bringing it out to the end of the line, basically pushing that rule back and we needed the change to make it have more authority."

Bond noted Garner wants to change state law in the fiscal session. The Arkansas Constitution requires lawmakers to get a two-thirds vote from the House and Senate to consider non-appropriation legislation in a fiscal session.

"That was an issue yesterday from some folks, but we are doing it today, right?" Bond said, referring to proposals discussed the day before to introduce legislation that wouldn't be budget bills.

Garner said his proposal is cleanup language to fix "a mess up" with the 2017 law and this isn't "substantially comparable to some of the things that were discussed yesterday."

Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, said his son is an concealed carry instructor.

"I think this ought to be done," House said, adding a warning about Garner's proposed amendment. "But I think that we tread a bit dangerous ground."

Garner's proposal is a change in state law added to an appropriation, so "it violates two provisions of our constitution," said House. "One is the single subject, and two, it's a substantive bill in the fiscal session."

Arkansas 5, Section 21, of the 1874 Constitution states: "No law shall be passed except by bill, and no bill shall be so altered or amended on its passage through either house, as to change its original purpose."

"Now, most of the time I've been willing to let some of these things go, but if this is challenged in the court, then all of those people who have obtained a license from instructors, who have not had both levels of training, may find their permits in jeopardy," he said.

"It's like going to get a prescription from a doctor who is really not trained and licensed to write prescriptions. They get a license from an instructor who has been not trained according to current law," House said. "So, I just want to bring that up, that we may be doing some harm here to people who get a regular concealed carry permit, if that instructor has not been properly trained in what the law requires currently."

Metro on 04/11/2020