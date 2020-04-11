Covid-19 pushes Northwest Arknansas Easter services online

Christlyn Haynes, 14, (from left), Lynette Coleman, Chris Haynes and Kiana Haynes, 17, react, Sunday, March 29, 2020 during a drive-in church service at the Friendship Church in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Virtual technology will spread the Easter message Sunday to Christian congregations across Northwest Arkansas.

Prohibitions against large gatherings because of covid-19 have halted most in-person Easter services, which are typically well-attended.

Easter service info Many area congregations have websites, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts and other forms of social media. Check with individual churches to see how services will be available on Easter Sunday.

"It's just a fact. Easter is not going to be the same," said Michael Pasquier, associate professor of religious studies and history at Louisiana State University.

Brian Dunaway, director of communications with Cross Church, said the church will livestream services on Easter as it has done the past few Sundays. Cross Church has campuses in Rogers, Fayetteville and Springdale.

There will be a virtual choir video with individual members' singing edited into a single clip, he said.

"It's definitely different, and it's sad in a lot of ways, too," Dunaway said of forgoing an Easter service in person. "A church is the people, not the building. People are engaging beyond the building."

Pastor Katie Cummings with First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville said the church will show a recorded service on Facebook Live on Sunday. The church has used some sort of virtual meetings since March 15.

"Empty sanctuaries are an act of love on this Easter," she said.

Father Salvador Marquez-Munoz with St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs said he plans to continue to offer the same livestreaming Mass as he has been celebrating lately.

"Online services will never be the same that being actively present in celebrating the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass," Marquez-Munoz said. "But, under the circumstances, we offer what we can at this point, and people participate spiritually in it."

Catholics are dispensed from attending Mass on Sundays or the Special Solemnities Days and are also dispensed from Holy Communion because of covid-19 precautions and restrictions, he said.

Pasquier said many religious organizations have had the technical capability and have done some sort of broadcast for years, so doing so during a pandemic when people can't gather in person isn't that big of a concern. He did note smaller churches probably had to up their game to be ready for online services.

The Assembly in Siloam Springs was already streaming services on Facebook before the pandemic, so the church just expanded it, according to Gary Wheat, church pastor. There haven't been many problems, he said.

"We have one lady who is in her 90s who got Facebook to keep up with the church and services," Wheat said.

"The home can also become a sacred place to worship," Pasquier said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson at his covid-19 news conference Wednesday acknowledged the start of Passover on Thursday in the Jewish community. He said the traditional Passover Seder celebration would be held individually across the state instead of communal and family celebrations.

Sam Radwine, cantor with Congregation Etz Chaim in Bentonville, said the Seder is held in the home with family, but this year he sent members a virtual recording along with the book of Haggadah that is recited during the Seder. The Friday night services were held via Zoom, he said.

Many religious organizations and their members have found ways to gather and maintain the social distancing guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pasquier said. There have been parking lot meetings where members remain in their cars, drive-by confessionals and stations of the cross set up in yards, he said.

Pastor Wayne Pope said 412 Fellowship in Siloam Springs had its first drive-in service April 5. The worship team also broadcast the service on Facebook for those who did not wish to attend the drive-in services, Pope said.

"It's important for people to maintain some sort of scheduled events," he said. "It keeps some stability."

Not being able to go to an Easter service could frustrate some people, Pasquier said.

"Religion is social, and these are meaningful gatherings to people."

NW News on 04/11/2020