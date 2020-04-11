Federal budget deficit on the rise

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise. Congress is considering ways to govern from afar during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers are talking this week about whether it's possible to conduct virtual committee meetings, particularly to oversee how the $2.2 trillion stimulus money is being spent. And they're considering ways to pass virus-related legislation without requiring every lawmaker to be present. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON -- The federal government's deficit for the first half of this budget year totaled $743.6 billion, up 7.6% compared with the same period last year and well on its way to topping $1 trillion even before the impacts of additional spending for the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department reported that the deficit from Oct. 1, the start of the government's fiscal 2020 budget year, through March was $52.5 billion higher than the same period a year ago.

The Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office were already forecasting that this year's deficit would top $1 trillion for the first time since 2012. But now with a $2.2 trillion rescue package approved by Congress and government spending expected to rise sharply, private economists are estimating that this year's deficit could well exceed $2 trillion.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said he expects the deficit to hit $2.5 trillion this year and also next year. Previously, the highest deficits in dollar terms occurred from 2009 through 2012, when the government was spending billions of dollars to pull the country out of the downturn triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

This year's deficit will increase because of the $2.2 trillion in additional spending approved in the largest relief package ever passed by Congress, but also because government revenue is expected to slump as the economy slows if the country enters a deep, if short, recession.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said the deficit for this year is likely to hit $2.2 trillion, reflecting an economy in free fall that will depress revenue and the stimulus packages already approved.

"If additional stimulus measures are passed, the deficit will be larger," Daco said.

Through March, government receipts totaled a record $1.60 trillion for the first six months of the budget year, up 6.4% from the same period a year ago.The government has collected $769 billion in individual income taxes and $84 billion in corporate income taxes through March. Outlays were also a record for the first half of the year, totaling $2.35 trillion, up 6.7% from a year ago.

The monthly budget deficit in March was $119.1 billion, down from a year ago when the monthly deficit was $146.9 billion.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled more than $24.2 trillion as of Thursday. That figure includes more than $6 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.

